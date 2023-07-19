Burts Chips renews partnership with RNLI & other corporate fundraising news

A bumper round up of recent corporate partnership and fundraising news, including Burts and RNLI. Jo Malone London and UNICEF, and Smarts Works and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

Burts Chips renews partnerships with RNLI & increases fundraising target

On the back of a successful 24-month strategic partnership, Burts is renewing its commitment to charity partner, the RNLI, by extending its initial two-year contract to June 2024. Devon-based Burts will also be doubling its on-pack fundraising targets to £40,000, and is in discussions with the charity about how to support its bicentenary campaign in 2024.

To date, the campaign has had a reach of more than 618 million, based on packs sold, press coverage, influencer mentions and social media reach via Burts’ proprietary channels, bolstering brand awareness, and spreading the RNLI’s ‘Float To Live’ messaging.

Advertisement

In 2022, the snack maker launched a special edition co-created Prawn Cocktail pack, and by outperforming its original trajectory, Burts doubled its initial donation to the RNLI to £20,000. Since March 2022 the Prawn Cocktail flavour has gained listings in 674 outlets, with customers including Tesco, Costa Coffee, independent farm shops, cafes, delis, pubs and wholesale distributors and has joined Burts core range of flavours.

Burts also has two further co-branded packs; Lightly Sea Salted and Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar, two of its top-selling flavours.

Lewes FC and SumUp partner to raise money for people affected by domestic abuse

To coincide with the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Lewes FC will place contactless donation points around the Dripping Pan Stadium, encouraging fans and supporters of the club to donate directly to Sussex-based domestic abuse support charity, RISE.

The donation points – which will be installed at three separate locations across ground – have been supplied by SumUp to coincide with Lewes FC opening their doors to fans for screenings of England’s Women’s World Cup matches – starting on the 28 July – and will remain at the ground thereafter.

Smarts Works & Bobbi Brown Cosmetics partnership has raised over £1mn

UK unemployment charity Smart Works has announced that its ten-year partnership with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has raised over £1,000,000 to date. The Pretty Powerful Campaign, run annually by Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, has generated this total through the sales of limited edition products and customer donations.

Since 2013, the funds have helped Smart Works to open an additional nine centres and reach over 30,000 unemployed women, using the power of high quality clothing and one-to-one coaching to help them fulfil their potential, get the job and transform their lives. 69% go on to get a job within a month. The charity seeks to double the number of women it helps and reach 10,000 a year by 2025.

Bird & Blend Tea Co. chooses Grand Appeal for quarterly charity

Bird & Blend Tea Co. has announced its quarterly charity, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal. Every quarter, Bird & Blend chooses a new ChariTEA, usually nominated by one of the Teabirds, who then chooses a tea blend that reflects the charity and what they support. Bird & Blend then donates the profits of that blend’s sales to the nominated cause. In this case, Bird & Blend Tea Co will donating all profits from Vicky’s Sponge Cake online during the time period.

Among other activity, there will also be in-store fundraising, including taking part in the charity’s annual dress-down event Wallace & Gromit’s Wrong Trousers Day, and the chance to Donate A Cuppa at checkout – add the cost of a cuppa and 50% goes to the chariTEA of the quarter, and 50% goes to current issues.

Bevan Brittan to support 1625 Independent People as new Bristol office charity

South West charity 1625 Independent People is set for a boost after being selected by national law firm Bevan Brittan as its Bristol office charity. The office’s two-year partnership with the Old Market Street-based organisation, which works with young people who are homeless, leaving care or at risk of homelessness, began on 1 May. Bevan Brittan hopes to support 1625 Independent People in two ways – through organising fundraising activities and pursuing volunteering opportunities.

The charity is based just around the corner from Bevan Brittan’s Kings Orchard premises which will enable colleagues to conveniently meet up with the charity and support its work on a regular basis.

Core3 raises over £3,500 for Babbasa through Three Peaks Challenge

Core3, a B Corp finance and accountancy recruitment firm based in Bristol, is celebrating after completing the national Three Peaks Challenge and raising over £3,500 to help disadvantaged young people into employment with mentorship support. The team decided to complete the challenge to raise awareness of inequality in Bristol and will donate all funds raised to local social enterprise Babbasa, which works to level the playing field by supporting underrepresented 16-25’s with mentorship and employment support.

Founded in 2010 by Poku, the social enterprise has worked with over 2000 young people to date and aims to support one person from each inner-city household in Bristol to achieve a median salary by 2030. Every £300 helps one young person receive three months of mentorship with access to employment opportunities.

Children’s charities announced as winners of Ansvar’s £25,000 prize pot

Charity insurer Ansvar has announced the three charities that have been selected as winners of its Community Campaign and will now receive a share of a £25,000 prize pot. The first prize of £15,000 has been awarded to The Honeypot Children’s Charity, which aims to enhance the lives of young carers aged 5-12 years by providing respite breaks and on-going outreach support.

The charity will use the Ansvar Community Campaign donation to support its wrap-around services and the provision of residential respite breaks at its beautiful and fun-filled sites. These allow young carers to take a break from looking after someone they love and simply have fun being a child during school holidays and weekends.

Ansvar will also be donating £5,000 each to Creating Memories and Children’s Hospital Pyjamas.

James Nyamuda, Chair of Unity at NEXT

NEXT PLC announces two-year partnership with Anthony Nolan

Anthony Nolan will work with Unity at Next, the employee network group for cultural and ethnic diversity, to raise awareness of and diversify the Anthony Nolan stem cell donor register to support its strategic aim of improving equity. Unity at NEXT will be supporting Anthony Nolan via employee challenges and fundraising events. It will also be working with Anthony Nolan on its aim to sign up more individuals from minority ethnic backgrounds to the stem cell register by holding donor recruitment events at their office in Leicester.

An initial £10,000 has been donated to Anthony Nolan by NEXT, with plans for fundraising events throughout the year. The funds raised as a result of the partnership will be used to further Anthony Nolan’s lifesaving work and to fund research into stem cell treatments.

We are proud to announce that we are continuing our mission to shine a light on mental health with @UNICEF as our global charity partner. Discover more: https://t.co/oSunF2MUH9 #ShiningALight pic.twitter.com/hGc67PKInR — Jo Malone London (@JoMaloneLondon) July 11, 2023

Jo Malone London partners with UNICEF

Jo Malone London is embarking on a two-year global partnership with UNICEF. Throughout the duration of the partnership, Jo Malone London is committed to donating $4.5 million towards UNICEF’s mental health work by 2025. This includes an initial $1 million donation, announced in October 2022 when Jo Malone London joined the UNICEF-led Global Coalition for Youth Mental Health, alongside Spotify, Zurich Insurance Group and Z Zurich Foundation.

The further $3.5million will be raised through sales of the brand’s Charity Candle collection, consumer checkout donations and employee fundraising activities as part of the new two-year partnership.

Phoenix Group colleagues raise £60,000 for Samaritans in mammoth bike ride

Thirty-one colleagues and partners from Phoenix Group, a long-term savings and retirement business, have completed a mammoth bike from London to Paris, raising £60,000 in funds for their charity partner, Samaritans. Fifteen cyclists completed the first leg of the ride from London to Brighton, with sixteen cycling the full distance to Paris.

Muslims in Rail raises £5,000 for Muslim Aid’s Syria Homes project

Muslim Aid’s partners Muslims in Rail raised enough money to build two homes in Syria for those affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquake that took place earlier this year.

Participating in the annual Al-Noor Boat Race on 8 July, Muslims In Rail raised over £5,000 for Muslim Aid’s Syria Home Project, which first started in response to dealing with the needs of Syrians who have been internally displaced in northwestern Syria because of the longstanding war.

Landsec & The Salvation Army partner to bring clothing donation banks to retail centres

The Salvation Army has launched a new partnership with Landsec to bring new clothing donation banks to retail destinations. New clothing donation banks are now open at Landsec’s O2 shopping centre in London and Braintree Village, its shopping outlet in Essex, for people to donate their used textiles. A third donation bank will open at its W12 shopping centre in London in August.

As well as providing a safe and efficient place for people to bring their used items, Landsec will look to work with brands in its centres to use the banks to donate any end-of-sale-life pieces, reducing textile waste among its visitors, local community and retailers.

Together, The Salvation Army and Landsec aim for these banks to collect over 100 tonnes of donations in the next year. Donations will be resold and profits received will be given to The Salvation Army.

The Access Group raises £1.3mn for global charities

The Access Group has raised over £1.3 million for its chosen charities at the end of its fiscal year to June 30 2023. Supporting charities in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Romania and Malaysia, charitable giving in the organisation has doubled over the last twelve months. Parkinson’s UK was the Access Charity of the Year in the UK for 2022/2023.

Throughout the year, a combination of employee fundraising, match funding by the business and grants from The Access Foundation has raised nearly £1million for the charity, which supports their ongoing work to drive forward research, clinical trials and the education process to develop better understanding and awareness of the condition.

Reconomy donates £22,000 of IT equipment to The Turing Trust

Reconomy, a global circular economy specialist providing sustainability technology, data and services to a broad range of industries, has donated an estimated £22,000 of redundant IT equipment to The Turing Trust, including kit such as laptops, computers, monitors, mobile phones and tablets. It is Reconomy’s largest in-kind donation since partnering with the charity in 2019 and means 2,016 students will now be able to learn vital IT skills.

The firm says the in-kind donation also brings environmental benefits with the re-use of the IT equipment offsetting 31 tonnes of CO2 emissions – the equivalent of planting 78 trees or offsetting the annual carbon footprints of three Britons – with the energy savings created enough to power eight UK homes for a year.

