Next cohort of Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program to focus on generative AI solutions

Blackbaud’s July 2023 Social Good Startup Program cohort will concentrate on tech startups using generative AI to increase impact for companies and nonprofits that are focused on social responsibility, it has announced.

July’s cohort of 10 includes ChangeFinder (described as ChatGPT for grants); Donor360, an ethical eCommerce platform; eSimpleIT, which is developing an advanced marketing studio tool to help marketing professionals better identify and engage with potential donors and sponsors; and b.world, an AI-powered impact measurement and storytelling app for corporate and social impact teams.

Lizzie Schaffer, General Manager of the Social Good Startup Program commented:

Advertisement

“Partnering with the most innovative startups using AI to power social impact technology allows us to provide even more opportunities for purpose-led organisations to experiment with some of the newest products and solutions in the market, and we can’t wait to see all the good we can do with the companies in the July 2023 cohort as AI technology continues to advance.”

The Social Good Startup Program began in January 2020, and has seen Blackbaud support 45 startups so far, with these organisations collectively raising upwards of $150 million in funding.

Participants receive access to Blackbaud resources, marketing opportunities and grant funding, and Blackbaud also works with the startup founders to design a plan for growth. Past participants have published Blackbaud product integrations in its Marketplace, collaborated with other Blackbaud partners to develop integrations, participated in events, and worked with Blackbaud customers to get product feedback.

Founders are also invited to participate in the annual Blackbaud Social Good Startup Showcase, where they can pitch their ideas to Blackbaud leaders for a chance to create networking opportunities and win cash prizes. This year’s showcase will take place at October’s bbcon, Blackbaud’s annual tech conference.

Blackbaud accepts applications for the Social Good Startup Program on a rolling basis. The next cohort will be in January 2024.