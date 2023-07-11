New Board members for Trussell Trust, & other sector appointments

A round up of recent appointment announcements from across the sector, including five new Board members for the Trussell Trust, and a new Chair for NCS Trust.

Trussell Trust appoints five new Board members including NCVO CEO

NCVO Chief Executive Sarah Vibert is among five new additions to the Trussell Trust’s Board. The five have joined as Trustees as well as Company Directors. Alongside Vibert’s appointment, the charity has also appointed Duncan Shrubsole, Lloyds Bank Foundation Director of Policy, Communications, Sasha Morgan, Director at Social Mobility Commission, Tom Gibbs, National Trust’s Finance Director, and Suresh Ariaratnam, who is Founder of Sprung Sultan.

New Vice-Chairman and Commissioner join the Commonwealth War Graves Commission

Vice Admiral Peter Hudson CB CBE has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, taking over from Lieutenant General Sir Bill Rollo KCB CBE. Retired Royal Navy Vice Admiral Hudson, joined the Commission as a Commissioner in July 2019. He held numerous commands during his 36-year career including three warships, the UK’s amphibious forces and multinational coalition operations in the Gulf. Vice Admiral Hudson takes over from Lieutenant General Sir Bill Rollo KCB CBE, who retires after ten years’ service as both Commissioner, and since 2019, Vice Chairman. A former career Army officer, his senior appointments included Deputy Chief of Defence Staff (Personnel & Training) and Adjutant General, following a series of operational commands in the Balkans and Iraq.

Advertisement

Deepa Mistry

Causeway appoints new COO and CFO

Amy Bond moves into the Chief Operating Officer role at Causeway following the departure of Steve Watson. Meanwhile Deepa Mistry joins the charity as Chief Finance Officer. Long-standing staff member Bond has moved across from her current position of Chief Engagement Officer. This comes as current COO, Steve Watson, leaves Causeway after six years to become Director of Homelessness Services at Framework Housing Association. As COO, Bond will have oversight of the Services, People and Culture, Fundraising and Business Development, and Communications and Engagement departments. New Chief Finance Officer Mistry has held a number of senior finance and operations roles at organisations including Cleft Lip and Palate Association, Credit Suisse and Lloyd Banking Group. In her new role, she will oversee Finance, IT, Governance, Risk and Procurement, working with the senior leadership team and trustees in directing Causeway’s strategy and ensuring financial health of the charity.

I am thrilled to share the news that later this year I will be embarking on a new chapter in my career as the Chief Executive Officer of @gloswildlife. — Andrew McLaughlin (@AndyMcTweet) June 21, 2023

New CEO for Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust

Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust (GWT) has announced the appointment of Andrew McLaughlin as its new CEO. Prior to joining GWT, he spent more than a decade working at the National Trust as Head of Communications before becoming General Manager of NT property Kingston Lacy, a role that saw him oversee the management of the largest lowland heathland in the UK (Holt Heath). McLaughlin moved to a new role as CEO of The Student’s Union at the University of Bath in 2016, before most recently heading up the new Strategy and Innovation Division at South Gloucestershire Council.

Rosie Ginday

Two new Non-Executive Directors for Big Society Capital

Big Society Capital has announced the appointment of two Non-Executive Directors: former World Bank Group evaluation specialist Alison Evans and Miss Macaroon CIC founder Rosie Ginday MBE. Evans is the former Director-General and Vice President for Evaluation at the World Bank Group leading the work of the Independent Evaluation Group (IEG). Prior to the World Bank, Evans served as Chief Commissioner of the UK’s Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICIA) and Executive Director of the Overseas Development Institute (ODI). Ginday has direct experience in impact generation as the founder of Miss Macaroon CIC, a Birmingham-based social enterprise which through catering, retail and training reinvests 100% of profits into helping young people gain vital, life-changing skills.

Harris Bokhari OBE announced as new Chair of NCS Trust

Following a selection process led by DCMS, the Privy Council has announced Harris Bokhari OBE as the new Chair of NCS Trust (National Citizen Service). Bokhari founded Patchwork Foundation in 2010. He is a social entrepreneur, public engagement advisor and chartered accountant. His roles include serving on the Board of the Natural History Museum (Chairing the Audit and Risk Committee), The Royal Parks, the Prince’s Trust Mosaic Initiative and being an elected council member of the National Trust. Bokhari was awarded an OBE in Her Majesty’s 2015 Birthday Honours List for services to young people and interfaith relations, and is an Independent Member of the King’s Award for Voluntary Service Committee, and the Community and Voluntary Service honours Committee.