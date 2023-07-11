Barbie stars support Save the Children on global girls’ empowerment campaign

Warner Bros. Discovery, with Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming movie “Barbie”, has launched a global girls’ empowerment campaign in partnership with Save the Children.

The partnership highlights Save the Children’s work to give girls access to education and learning resources and internationally, will support the charity’s girls’ empowerment programming by providing services across education, health, justice and child protection sectors.

Stars of the movie, including Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell, have filmed a video encouraging viewers to support the work of Save the Children by donating to ‘Help Girls Achieve Their Dreams’.

Louise Soper, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships for Warner Bros. Pictures said:

“Warner Bros. Discovery is a long-standing supporter of Save the Children, so we are tickled pink to tap into the movie “Barbie” to inspire and nurture the limitless potential in young girls around the world. From astronaut, journalist, entrepreneur, and now movie star, Barbie’s over 250 inspirational careers remind us that you can be whatever you want to be, and give back to your community too.”

Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel commented:

“We couldn’t be more proud to join Warner Bros. Discovery during this exciting moment in Barbie’s history to support Save the Children. Barbie launched the Dream Gap Project with a global effort to level the playing field for girls, which cannot be done alone. Together, Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery are partnering with Save the Children to help girls reach their full potential.”

The Barbie Dream Gap Project launched in 2018 to give girls the resources to keep believing in themselves. Since 2019, Barbie has distributed $250,000 every year to charities directly working with girls and enabling them to reach their full potential.

Gemma Sherrington, Save the Children UK’s Executive Director of Fundraising and Marketing, said:

“Save the Children was established by a woman who believed she could accomplish things others didn’t believe were possible. That legacy still guides us today as we work to see girls everywhere embrace their potential. This is why we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery, Mattel, and the movie “Barbie” to provide girls around the world with access to education and resources, encouraging them to believe in their own potential and achieve their dreams.