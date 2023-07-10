Regulator launches survey ahead of reviewing fundraising complaints reporting

The Fundraising Regulator has launched a survey to help it understand how charities currently use the information it shares about fundraising complaints, ahead of a review.

The Fundraising Regulator launched the six-week survey firstly to understand how charities use its Annual Complaints Report (ACR), particularly the fundraising complaints data it collects from charities, and how reporting could be improved in the future.

The ACR is published each year by the Fundraising Regulator and presents insights from its casework in part one, alongside data on complaints reported by a sample of the UK’s largest fundraising charities in part two.

Advertisement

The survey also includes questions about other information the regulator publishes about its casework, such as its investigation summaries, and whether this informs how fundraising is carried out by charities.

It is open to any person associated with an organisation that has an interest in complaints about charitable fundraising – including both charities and non-charities such as commercial agencies or online fundraising platforms.

The closing date is Friday 18 August 2023. Previous Annual Complaints Reports can be found here.

Gerald Oppenheim, CEO of the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“Gathering and reporting information about fundraising complaints is a key part of our work to share learning with the sector and enable the public to make informed decisions when they donate to charity. “We encourage anyone with an interest in complaints to complete this survey. This will allow us to develop our understanding of how charities use fundraising complaints data and improve our reporting in the future.”