Royal Parks charity opens first shop

The first Royal Parks shop opened in Hyde Park near the Serpentine on 4 July and offers a seasonal range of sustainable products.

All profits from sales will be reinvested back into caring for London’s eight royal parks , including through conservation to support the parks’ wildlife, restoration projects, learning and volunteering activities.

Products on offer include gardening items such as tools, seeds and plants, alongside homeware products, outdoor and picnic accessories, toys, food gifts, home fragrances, books, clothing and accessories. There is also a Royal Parks branded range, including travel mugs, tote bags, prints, cards and calendars.

Advertisement

The shop has has been fitted out using sustainable and recycled materials, and all packaging will be paper and recyclable.

Caroline Gitsham, Retail Director, joined The Royal Parks charity in January. She said:

“We hope that Londoners and people visiting Hyde Park from further afield will enjoy popping into our new shop to browse our seasonal range of high-quality, sustainably-sourced products – and maybe treat themselves to a souvenir of their day or find a thoughtful gift for a friend. “Our products are inspired by the wonderful nature and the important heritage of the Royal Parks. “Profits will go towards protecting and enhancing these valuable green spaces so that visitors now and in the future can continue to enjoy them.”

The Royal Parks are: Bushy Park (with the Longford River), The Green Park, Greenwich Park, Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, The Regent’s Park (and Primrose Hill), Richmond Park and St James’s Park. The charity is also responsible for other spaces in London including Brompton Cemetery and Victoria Tower Gardens.