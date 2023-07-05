New CIoF resource published on making the case for fundraising investment

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has published a guide to making the case for fundraising investment, aimed at senior leaders, Boards and fundraisers.

The resource, available on the CIoF’s site and as a download, aims to help facilitate the right discussions and to support fundraisers when building strategies and plans, and in putting forward a case for investment.

Featuring input from charity and sector leaders including Tommy’s CEO Kath Abrahams, Oxfam GB’s Johnty Gray, British Red Cross’s Paul Amadi, NCVO’s Sarah Vibert and the Fundraising Regulator CEO Gerald Oppenheim, the guide looks at a range of key areas.

These include the need for substantive investment in fundraising, how to have those conversations and agree a way forward, and how to present a compelling case. The resource also includes spotlights on key areas including digital, legacies, and supporter experience.

In her foreword, CIoF CEO Katie Docherty says:

“Every charity has to strike a balance on where it spends its money, with the spend on delivery of services and fulfilling the charity’s mission at the forefront of discussions. “But for each charity to do more – year on year and on a sustainable basis – the spend on service delivery has to be paid for by the money that fundraising teams bring in. And for that income to grow, fundraising must be appropriately invested in with an agreed approach to build capacity and skills. That is what will deliver continually excellent fundraising which will inspire millions of people to support good causes.”