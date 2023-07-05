Captain Tom Foundation closes all payment channels amidst spa probe Captain Tom. Credit: Emma Sohl, Capture the Light Photography

Following news this week that Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter and husband allegedly used its name to build a spa and pool complex, The Captain Tom Foundation has closed all payment channels and is not currently seeking any funding from donors.

A statement on its homepage reads:

“At this moment in time, the sole focus of The Captain Tom Foundation is to ensure that it cooperates fully with the on-going Statutory Inquiry by the Charity Commission. Once the findings of the Statutory Inquiry have been communicated, The Captain Tom Foundation will be in a better position to make a decision in relation to its future, but for now, our main priority is to assist the Charity Commission with its enquiry.”

The Sun broke the news earlier this week that Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband had apparently told planners that they wanted an office for the foundation at their home but had then built a spa and pool complex.

The foundation’s trustees told The Sun that they were completely unaware of this and would not have authorised any such planning applications. With the Charity Commission’s Statutory Inquiry ongoing, they have taken the decision to close all payment channels to focus on supporting this.

Commission’s ongoing inquiry

The Charity Commission opened its inquiry in June last year, over concerns about arrangements between the charity and a company linked to the Ingram-Moore family, as well as ongoing concerns about the trustees’ decision making and the charity’s governance.

The Commission had already engaged with the charity last year when it proposed appointing Hannah Ingram-Moore as CEO on a £100,000 salary. This was turned down although Ingram-Moore was later and temporarily appointed as interim CEO on a salary of £85,000 per year.