Money for eco projects, Movement for Good large grants, & more funding news George Clarke and Dermot Jones, Project Manager at the Fixing Factory, mark the launch of Virgin Media O2 and Hubbub’s Time After Time Fund

A round up of funding news and opportunities recently announced for charities around the UK.

Virgin Media O2 & Hubbub join with TV’s George Clarke on eco project funding

Applications are now open for the Time After Time Fund which offers a share of £500,000 to community groups and charities.

The Time After Time fund is now in its second year, and was established in 2022 in response to the nation’s growing e-waste problem. This year, TV presenter George Clarke joins the judging panel to select projects that help to tackle e-waste and support digital inclusion, with grants from £25,000 up to £100,000 available.

Applications for the fund are open until Friday 20 October 2023.

The initiative forms part of Virgin Media O2’s sustainably strategy, the Better Connections Plan. It will back up the company’s goals of supporting people to carry out 10 million circular actions to tackle e-waste by the end of 2025, and connecting 1 million digitally excluded people across the UK.

Virgin Media O2 and Hubbub have also announced the winners of last year’s Time After Time fund, where 10 organisations have been awarded a share of £500,000 for projects which prevent and reduce e-waste. The winning projects include training programmes to teach young people how to repair electricals; a mobile repair bus which will collect e-waste in hard-to-reach communities across Cornwall; and schemes to encourage students to keep their tech for longer.

Three of them are as follows:

1. The Warren Youth Project – Hull

The Warren Youth Project in Hull will run a two-year project upskilling young people to repair laptops and prevent them from ending up as e-waste, while also teaching them essential digital skills.

2. Sustainable Hive CIC – Bristol

Bristol’s Sustainable Hive CIC will run a series of workshops with schools across the city to educate and train young people on repairing electricals.

3. The Restart Project – nationwide

The Restart Project aims to reduce e-waste at UK universities by engaging with students at repair cafés so they become advocates of repairing and reusing devices.

Charities invited to apply for Movement for Good 2023 large grants

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is giving away a further £500,000 to support charity projects that have a lasting impact on communities.

For the fifth year running, Benefact Group is giving away over £1million to charities through its Movement for Good Awards. Applications for the large grants of £10,000 or more are open from Monday 3 July and close on Friday 28 July.

Charities supporting education and skills, rural or community development, heritage, arts or culture, and climate change or environment are invited to apply online.

The funding can be used within three years and for a blend of project and core funding costs.

Throughout the year, 420 charities will be awarded £1,000 donations, while 40 good causes will be awarded £5,000 via special grants aimed at helping charities in specific sectors.

Multi-year funding available for Kent charities

£400,000 has been made available by the John Swire 1989 Charitable Trust to allow Kent Community Foundation to offer multi-year funding to thirteen organisations across Kent and Medway.

With running costs continuing to escalate, charities and community groups are invited to apply for three years non-restricted financial support from Kent Community Foundation’s Multi-Year Support Fund.

Applications are now open for the multi-year funding which will be paid in three instalments. Successful applicants will receive total funding of £30,636 – £13,320 in August 2023, £10,656 in 2024 and £6,660 in 2025 giving them some financial security and breathing space to forward plan.

It is anticipated that one award will be made from each district and priority will be given to organisations addressing the most urgent needs in their community. The funding can be used for core costs, for example utilities, rent, service delivery staff, and support staff.

Applicants should have an average annual income over the last three years of up to £350,000 and have had at least three Kent Community Foundation grants since June 2020.

Philanthropist committee announces partnership with Schoolreaders

The October Club, a committee of philanthropists based in the City, officially launched its partnership with this year’s chosen charity, Schoolreaders, at the House of Commons last week.

Since 1987, The October Club has raised over £15 million for transformational projects across 35 charities, and last year raised £860,000 at its annual fundraising gala dinner at The Savoy. In 2023 it will raise funds for Schoolreaders’ Northern England expansion programme.

The Bedford based charity has been supporting primary school children with one-to-one reading support sessions through its network of volunteers for a decade. With support from The October Club the charity will expand its reach into the North of England enabling 26,000 additional children to receive literacy support over the next three years.

During the partnership, Schoolreaders will recruit, train and support over 2,000 new volunteers placing them into primary schools across key regions of the North.