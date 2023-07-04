eBay for Charity’s free training programme now open for applications

eBay for Charity’s free Charity Connect training programme has opened to applications with a deadline of 16 July.

The Charity Connect programme helps charity retailers build an effective online presence through training, customer service, onboarding assistance and promotional support. The programme offers webinars, virtual 1:1 session and self e-learning materials.

The upcoming six-week programme will run from 31 July until 15 September.

Advertisement

Any UK charities with a trading operation can apply. Charities need to be registered with eBay for Charity in order to take part. They can register here and must have completed the onboarding process by the start date.

The Charity Connect programme is suitable for members of a charity’s retail or e-commerce team who would either oversee its eBay account or be regularly working on e-commerce / retail as part of their role.

Participants will be required to devote at least two hours of their working week to the training throughout the programme’s duration.