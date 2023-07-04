Charity leaders pledge to #StandWithTrans

Charity leaders are among those to have pledged to #StandWithTrans as part of a new campaign from Charity So Straight, which officially launched yesterday (3 July).

The campaign’s supporters include Chief Executives of charities including Teenage Cancer Trust, The Children’s Society, VoiceAbility, and Catching Lives, as well as NCVO, CharityComms and Co-op Foundation.

The signatories pledge their commitment “to supporting the rights of our trans, non-binary, and gender diverse communities”, and to work to make the sector a safe place for all trans and non-binary people to work, volunteer or seek support.

The campaign pledge can be signed on behalf of a charity or as an individual, with all CEOs, charity leaders and trustees encouraged to sign.

Signatories are listed on the Charity So Straight website, and can download a participation pack and social media assets that they can use to show their support more widely. There’s also a guide about staying safe online while supporting the campaign.

On 20 July there will be a #StandWithTrans webinar, ‘Trans and non-binary voices’ on trans inclusion.

On the pledge page of the site, signatory Tasmin Maitland, Chief Executive, Catching Lives says:

“It’s up to us as charity leaders to create trans inclusive organisations for our staff, our volunteers and for the people we support.”

Also a signatory, Alex Feis-Bryce, CEO of Transform Drug Policy Foundation, says:

“The charity sector must be part of the change it wants to see in the world. Key to that is providing a safe space for trans and non-binary people in the workplace, as partners and allies, and people we support as organisations.”