Wimbledon Championships to donate to Ukraine relief for second year

Melanie May

Melanie May | 3 July 2023 | News

Wimbledon Centre Court. By Carlo Bazzo on Unsplash

The Wimbledon Championships are underway as of today, with support announced for the people of Ukraine for a second year.

Last year saw donations given to Ukraine relief organisations through the Wimbledon Foundation and The Championships, as well as a ticket offer for Ukrainians settled in the local boroughs of Merton and Wandsworth.

in partnership with the LTA, one pound for each ticketholder at The Championships this year will be donated to Ukrainian relief, which will result in a contribution of more than half a million pounds.

Advertisement

In addition, Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, said earlier this year that they would again work with Merton and Wandsworth Councils, and the British Red Cross, to invite 1,000 Ukrainian refugees to come along for a day at Wimbledon, including tickets, food and drink, and transport.

The All England Club and the LTA is also funding the accommodation costs of two rooms for the Ukrainian players for all Main Draw and Qualifying players for the entirety of the grass court season. The players were also offered an opportunity to practise at the All England Club’s courts or via the LTA at the Surbiton courts between their last match at Roland-Garros and the Saturday prior to qualifying week at Wimbledon.

Previous Wimbledon donations for Ukraine have included:

The Wimbledon Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund provides support to those affected by emergencies, both internationally and in the UK and sees an annual donation of £100,000 made to the British Red Cross Disaster Fund.

Related posts

28 September 2004

How philanthropic are Europe’s sports stars?
7 November 2016

CRUK & British Rowing partnership launches with indoor rowing festival
3 October 2017

Former footballer Phil Neville supports Wonderful.org’s first Wonderful Week
16 October 2018

£135m raised for charity by 2017’s top 25 mass participation sports events

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.