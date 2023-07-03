Wimbledon Championships to donate to Ukraine relief for second year

The Wimbledon Championships are underway as of today, with support announced for the people of Ukraine for a second year.

Last year saw donations given to Ukraine relief organisations through the Wimbledon Foundation and The Championships, as well as a ticket offer for Ukrainians settled in the local boroughs of Merton and Wandsworth.

in partnership with the LTA, one pound for each ticketholder at The Championships this year will be donated to Ukrainian relief, which will result in a contribution of more than half a million pounds.

In addition, Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, said earlier this year that they would again work with Merton and Wandsworth Councils, and the British Red Cross, to invite 1,000 Ukrainian refugees to come along for a day at Wimbledon, including tickets, food and drink, and transport.

The All England Club and the LTA is also funding the accommodation costs of two rooms for the Ukrainian players for all Main Draw and Qualifying players for the entirety of the grass court season. The players were also offered an opportunity to practise at the All England Club’s courts or via the LTA at the Surbiton courts between their last match at Roland-Garros and the Saturday prior to qualifying week at Wimbledon.

Previous Wimbledon donations for Ukraine have included:

A donation of £100,000 to the British Red Cross to support their Ukraine Crisis Appeal (in addition to the annual donation that the British Red Cross receives as the Wimbledon Foundation’s emergency response fund partner).

A donation of £50,000 to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal to help provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection to families fleeing the conflict.

Donations to totalling £50,000 to three local charities supporting people arriving in Merton and Wandsworth.

The Wimbledon Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund provides support to those affected by emergencies, both internationally and in the UK and sees an annual donation of £100,000 made to the British Red Cross Disaster Fund.