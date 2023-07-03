GSK IMPACT Awards & new GSK Health Inequalities Programme open for applications

Melanie May | 3 July 2023 | News

an elderly person holding a ball, helped by a younger person

The King’s Fund has today opened two programmes to applications: the GSK IMPACT Awards, and the new GSK Health Inequalities Programme.

GSK IMPACT Awards

The GSK IMPACT Awards are for charities with a total annual income between £150,000 and £3 million. They are funded by GSK and provide core funding and free training for charities working to improve people’s health and wellbeing. Up to 15 awards will be made, ranging from £4,000 to £50,000, plus free training and development valued at a further £9,500. The closing date is Friday 1 September 2023. 

GSK Health Inequalities Programme

The new GSK Health Inequalities Programme supports small charities with a total annual income between £20,000 and £150,000 and that are at least a year old, located and working in the UK.  Up to 15 charities will receive up to £10,000 in unrestricted funding plus access to free training and development valued at £2,700. This will be delivered by The King’s Fund, and will provide participants with the opportunity to develop their capability and confidence to lead operationally and strategically.

The closing date for this programme is Monday 14 August 2023.

2023 GSK IMPACT Award winners

Ten charities won the 2023 GSK IMPACT Awards, with The Rainbow Foundation the overall winner. Each one received a £40,000 donation, plus two places on a free training and development programme as well as an invitation to join the GSK IMPACT Awards Development Network with its programme of free meetings and events. The Rainbow Foundation received an extra £10,000 in funding. Runners up each won a donation of £4,000.

