Fundraising platform reports big jump in cashless donations Credit: Give A Little

Fundraising platform Give A Little has seen £10 million raised for charities in cashless donations in the last 11 months, bringing the overall total to date to £20 million.

In comparison, the first £10 million took three years to raise. This was reached in August last year.

Over 700,000 cashless donations were made through the platform in 2022. The average contactless donation (with card present) in the past 12 months was £9.85, while the average online donation on Give A Little was £38.15. In that period, 30% of donations were Gift Aided, to a value of 603k.

Commenting on the statistics, Vicky Hewlett, Head of Marketing and Communications, said:

“Since starting Give A Little in 2019, we have seen the number of donations increase exponentially, growing by 136% year on year to 700,000 in 2022. We have seen a lot of growth in donations made by digital wallet (Apple Pay and Google Pay) both for contactless card present donations but also for donations made by scanning a QR code. “Donors behave very much like they do when making a retail purchase and are quickly put off if they can’t donate in the way they want to. Many more charities on Give A Little are also combining contactless devices with QR codes to give donors choice and flexibility in how they donate. We are also seeing increased use of contactless across multiple fundraising departments including Face to Face, Corporate Partnerships, Major Donor events and Community teams. Even the smallest charities, which we are proud to support, are seeing the benefits of moving to cashless technology and are seeing a quick return on investment as a result.”

Spread of charities in 2022 on Give A Little platform