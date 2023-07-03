Chapel & York launch international fundraising awards

Melanie May

Melanie May | 3 July 2023 | News

Chapel & York International Fundraising Awards

Chapel & York have announced the launch of the Chapel & York International Fundraising Awards 2024 with charities, other nonprofits, and educational institutions globally eligible to apply. 

Categories include education, arts & culture, charities with international remit/support, organisations new to international fundraising, and organisations who have undertaken a specific international programme. There is also a founder’s award recognising an individual who has made a significant contribution to international fundraising. 

An independent panel will judge each category, with three finalists chosen to compete in each.  

Entries for the Chapel & York International Fundraising Awards are open until 1 October. Finalists will be chosen by 1 December with winners announced on 1 February next year.

Category finalists will receive a Finalist logo for use on their media, while category winners will receive a physical award to exhibit, a digital Winner logo for display, and a video from the judges describing why they were chosen, which they can highlight and share on their media channels.

Chapel & York will also feature finalists and winners in each category on its social media, including LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Nancy Bikson, Chapel & York Managing Director said:

“We want to acknowledge top-performing fundraisers in the international fundraising world, who often face financial and time constraints. Our awards will celebrate the hard work and dedication of organisations who go above and beyond to achieve success.”

