Scottish regulator to have more powers under newly approved Charities Bill

The Scottish Charity Regulator is to gain new powers after Scottish Parliament voted in favour of the Charities (Regulation and Administration) (Scotland) Bill, this week.

The Bill is expected to receive royal assent later this year and aims to strengthen and update the current law by in three key ways: increasing transparency and accountability in charities; making improvements to OSCR’s powers; and bringing Scottish charity legislation up to date and more consistent with some key aspects of charity regulation elsewhere in the UK.

The current law, the Charities and Trustee Investment (Scotland) Act 2005, has remained largely unchanged since it was introduced 18 years ago.

Most of OSCR’s existing powers will stay the same, as will the ‘charity test’ and the status and duties of charity trustees. The new law intends to enhance these measures and strengthen charity law in Scotland to bring it in line with key aspects of charity regulation elsewhere in the UK.

Changes will include:

The Scottish Parliament’s website has more information about the changes.

