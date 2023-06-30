Charity Interns opens for applications

Melanie May

Melanie May | 30 June 2023 | News

A woman's hands typing on a laptop keyboard. By Anna Shvets on Pexels

Charity Interns, a pilot scheme offering people a stepping stone into the voluntary sector, has opened for applications.

Announced last month Charity Interns is founded and led by Maya Bhose and is being incubated by NCVO. It offers positions for six interns, which last for six months. Each internship will be with a charity host, which include Alzheimer’s Society, IAM RoadSmart and Age UK, with the pilot looking for marketers with a genuine desire to move to the sector.

The positions are full-time and open to flexible working. They are also paid pro rata, at the real living wage of £21,749 per annum in London and £19,838 per annum in the rest of the UK.

The closing date for applying is 27 July, with interviews in the week commencing 18 September, and the internships starting on 2 October. Applications are sought from candidates who feel disadvantaged in the job market because of age, as well as disabled candidates and candidates from the global majority who are underrepresented in the sector.

Charity Interns plans to gather learnings from the pilot before launching the full programme in late 2024.

The full details along with the application form can be found on NCVO’s site.

