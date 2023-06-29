JustGiving announces donation boost for London Marathon fundraisers

JustGiving has announced a £25,000 donation ahead of London Marathon Ballot, promising to give £5 to each of the first 5,000 fundraising pages created for the 2024 London Marathon on the platform.

This is an increase on last year’s £15,000 donation, which was split among the first 3,000 London Marathon participants, and aims to kickstart fundraising for charities.

In 2023, 17,000 London Marathon runners raised more than £39 million on JustGiving for 1700 charities.

According to JustGiving, fundraising pages set up prior to the Christmas period raise almost a third (31%) more than those created post Christmas.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager at JustGiving said:

“Every year I’m in awe of our London Marathon fundraisers. The dedication they show for months on end throughout their training and fundraising is incredible and during this year’s event, they collectively raised more than £39 million for 1700 charities. “However, we know that starting a fundraising page can be daunting, some people worry nobody will donate to them and others are unsure if they’ll reach their target. We hope these donations will take away some of that anxiety and give our fundraisers the confidence to share their pages with their friends, families and social networks.”

The £5 donations will automatically be made to each of the fundraisers’ pages within seven days of the page being created.

JustGiving will also be providing additional support for its London Marathon participants, including training plans and advice from its official training partner Runna, fundraising tips and ideas, and access to more advice and tips through its JustGivers Network of fundraisers. It also has a Running for Good Facebook Group with more than 2,800 runners, and will run competitions and giveaways leading up to the race as well as fundraiser shoutouts on social media and support from the JustGiving cheer squad on race day.