Charities rise up the ranks in Savanta most loved brands top 100

Seven charities are among the UK’s top 100 most loved brands according to Savanta’s latest surveying, with Macmillan Cancer Support the highest ranking.

Savanta’s BrandVue Most Loved Brands report is the result of a survey of over 200,000 UK adults on their feelings toward more than 2,500 brands, and ranks the top 100. This is its third year and includes rankings across age, gender, and region.

Brand Love is calculated as the percentage of people stating that they ‘love’ a brand, based on the question: ‘What is your opinion of the following brand’; 1. Love, 2. Like a lot, 3. Like a little, 4. Indifferent, 5. Dislike a little, 6. Dislike a lot, 7. Hate. Respondents can also opt out by saying they don’t know much about the brand.

While no charities appear in the 2023 top 10, Macmillan Cancer Support has the highest ranking, in 13th place.

Cancer Research UK is the next charity to appear on the list, in 38th place. Dog’s Trust comes 56th, followed by Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (71), BBC Children in Need (77), RSPCA (86), and Guide Dogs (97). All of the charities in the top 100 are risers, with the exception of GOSH Charity.

Looking at different age groups and their top 10s, Macmillan is in at number 10 for people aged 50-59, and at 8 for those aged 60+. Location-wise, it makes it into the top 10 at number 10 in the Midlands, East and Wales area. It is the only charity to make it into a top 10 age or location-wise.

Commenting on the report on the Savanta site, CEO Roger Perowne said:

“Charities are some of the most impressive risers in this year’s rankings. These include Guide Dogs For The Blind, a new Top 100 entrant gaining an extraordinary 84 places since 2022. BBC Children in Need is up by 39 places, and the RSPCA (+19) has also made remarkable jumps up our league table.”

Overall, the top 5 most loved brands were: Amazon, Cadbury, Netflix, Apple, and Coca-Cola.