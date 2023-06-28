New CEO for Cure Parkinson’s, & other charity movers

Helen Matthews takes over as Cure Parkinson’s CEO in August, while Dr Michele Afif will become The Brain Tumour Charity’s CEO in July. More on these, plus other appointments below.

Dr Michele Afif appointed CEO at The Brain Tumour Charity

The Brain Tumour Charity has appointed Dr Michele Afif as its new Chief Executive. A former consultant paediatrician with a masters in Medical Law and more than 10 years’ experience in haematology and oncology, Afif joins the charity from Rays of Sunshine where, as CEO, she played a key role in restoring services and income post-pandemic. Interim CEO Beth Worrall will hand over to Afif on 17 July.

Dame Suzi Leather to become Chair of Alzheimer’s Society

Alzheimer’s Society has announced that Dame Suzi Leather will become its Chair later this year. Leather will be taking over from Stephen Hill who is stepping down as Chair in September after seven years when his term comes to an end. A former Charity Commission Chair (2006-2012), Leather is currently chair of the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education as well as a patron for UK Clinical Ethics Network.

Helen Matthews to take over as CEO of Cure Parkinson’s

Helen Matthews, Cure Parkinson’s current Deputy CEO and former COO, will be taking over as its CEO later this summer. Matthews has been a driving force behind the charity since it was formed over 17 years ago, and has been instrumental in progressing some of the most promising and valuable research into finding a cure. She takes over the role of CEO from Will Cook, who has led Cure Parkinson’s since 2017. Cook became CEO soon after the charity’s President and Co-founder, and lifelong friend Tom Isaacs, passed away. He will remain significantly involved with the charity, working with a focus on the definition and delivery of major clinical trial funding partnerships. Cook has also taken on the role of Chair of the charity’s Development Board, additionally supporting individual philanthropy relationships on a voluntary basis. The role changes will take effect from 10 August.

Hannah Reid appointed CEO of Community Action Suffolk

Community Action Suffolk has confirmed the appointment of a new Chief Executive, who will take the helm from the end of September. Hannah Reid was selected after a rigorous interview process involving both CAS trustees, and a panel of stakeholders from across Suffolk’s public sector and voluntary bodies. Currently the organisation’s Deputy Chief Executive, she joined Community Action Suffolk nine years ago, and has significant experience from across the public, private and voluntary sector. She is set to take over from Chris Abraham, who will stand down as CAS Chief Executive after the Suffolk Community Awards at the end of September.

Brighton & Hove’s Off The Fence announces new CEO

Brighton and Hove homelessness charity Off The Fence has named its new CEO: Reverend Julio Abraham. Most recently the CEO of Derby City Mission, Abraham is a leader and entrepreneur with an extensive experience in charity leadership, social enterprise and business. He has global leadership experience, a Masters in Theology and a strong commercial background. For the past 6 years he has worked as CEO of Derby City Mission, taking it from a turnover of £250k to £1.3mn, and extending the staff roll from 3 to over 30. Abraham will join Off The Fence on 7August and work alongside its founders during the transition period.

WST APPOINTS NEW CHAIR

Rebecca McNeil appointed Chair of the Women’s Sport Trust

The Women’s Sport Trust (WST) has appointed Rebecca McNeil as its new Chair of the Board. McNeil is currently CEO of Close Brothers’ Retail division, and prior to that she was CEO of Close Brothers Motor Finance, and sat on the board of Close Brothers Channel Island’s business. She has held senior roles in Barclays as Chief Operating Officer for Barclays Business and MD of Product for Business and Corporate lending and led the Asset Finance Division. She chaired UK Finance’s Corporate Committee for two years and is the first woman to chair the Finance & Leasing Association. She has also held advisory roles with the Government’s Scale Up Taskforce and the Mayor of London’s Business Advisory Committee. She will be officially confirmed in role at the charity’s AGM in September.

Ben Curry takes up CEO role at RMA – The Royal Marines Charity

RMA – The Royal Marines Charity has announced the appointment of Ben Curry MBE as its new Chief Executive. Curry brings over 3 decades of experience of leadership in the UK military and New Zealand agriculture sector. He served in the Royal Marines for 23 years, and has also held roles with UK governmental and international organisations. Curry was awarded the MBE in 2002 for his work in the planning of several UK humanitarian operations in Africa.