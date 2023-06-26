Lily’s Kitchen launches Walk & Talk service with MindOut, & more partnership news

The partnership is one of six featured in this edition of our regular round up. Read on for more on this as well as news of partnerships between Eversheds Sutherland and the IRC, Sodexo and FareShare, and more.

Eversheds Sutherland announces a five-year global partnership with the IRC

Eversheds Sutherland and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) have formed a new five-year global partnership. In September 2022, David Miliband, IRC President and CEO, gave the keynote speech at the firm’s global partner conference and introduced colleagues to the work of the IRC. As part of the partnership, Eversheds Sutherland will provide the IRC with both financial and pro bono support over the next five years to help the charity deliver its work supporting those in most need across the 40 countries where it works with its local partners.

Sodexo and FareShare partnership reaches £1.5mn funding milestone

Sodexo and FareShare have been working together since 2005 and this year are celebrating the total financial support donated from the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation reaching £1.5 million. Over the duration of its partnership this financial support has helped cover the charity’s logistics costs, enabling it to increase the volume of surplus food being redistributed across its network. Volunteering also plays a role in the partnership and to mark the milestone a series of volunteering opportunities were offered to Sodexo employees, clients and suppliers with FareShare and its partners throughout National Volunteering Week. In total 76 volunteers clocked up over 350 hours of volunteering over an eight-day period. Every year Sodexo also enables its employees to three paid days to participate in volunteering activity with charities such as FareShare.

Freedom Finance chooses Magic Breakfast as 2023 Charity of the Year

The financial support from Freedom Finance for Magic Breakfast – through a variety of fundraising activities such as in-office events and sponsored challenges – aims to provide critical help for the charity to continue helping more disadvantaged children. There will also be a number of volunteering opportunities for Freedom Finance employees to further promote and assist the work Magic Breakfast are doing.

Lawson Mountstevens, Managing Director of Star Pubs & Bars at HEINEKEN UK and Amy Perrin, Founder of Marmalade Trust

HEINEKEN UK announces new charity partner Marmalade Trust

The two will work together to address loneliness in the UK, by helping people to foster more social connections. The new partnership follows other initiatives HEINEKEN UK has rolled out during the past seven years as part of its ‘Brewing Good Cheer’ platform, and will see the pub positioned as one solution to the problem of loneliness and a place where people can come together to enjoy in-real-life interactions. Over the course of the next year and beyond, HEINEKEN UK and Marmalade Trust will work side-by-side on a number of bespoke pieces of activity. They include introducing loneliness awareness training for HEINEKEN colleagues and rolling out fundraising and conversation starter kits across its 2,400 strong Star Pubs & Bars estate.

Lily’s Kitchen launches ‘Walk & Talk’ service to support LGBTQ+ communities

The service launches during Pride month and will also support LGBTQ+ communities beyond this. As part of its new ongoing partnership with MindOut, Lily’s Kitchen will help pet parents from the communities come together to connect through their love of four-legged friends. The walks will be attended by MindOut service users, with support from the charity’s staff, and frontline volunteers. The initiative, as well as other support services offered by the charity, will be funded through sales of the Lily’s Kitchen new Limited-Edition Love & Pride recipes for dogs and cats, 100% of profits (to a total of £26,000) from which will be donated to MindOut.

The Company of Master Jewellers partners with Ripple Africa

The Company of Master Jewellers has announced a five-year partnership with the charity. The initiative is part of the Company of Master Jewellers’ long-term commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, and aims to empower communities in Malawi to achieve a sustainable future. Specifically, the Company of Master Jewellers is supporting Ripple Africa’s tree planting and forest conservation projects. First, it will fund the planting of 10,000 trees per year in Malawi to assist with carbon offsetting, as it is estimated that one tree absorbs one tonne of CO2 over its lifetime, or 10kg a year. For every new tree planted, three indigenous trees are also protected in an existing forest via Ripple Africa’s Forest Conservation Committees. Second, the Company of Master Jewellers will fund the planting in Malawi of 2,500 fruit trees per year, which will provide food and income for tree farmers’ families and directly benefit local communities.