Fundraising Regulator appoints first Head of Proactive Regulation & Projects

The Fundraising Regulator has added a new position with the remit of monitoring and promoting sector compliance with the Code of Fundraising Practice.

Jim Tebbett

Jim Tebbett has been appointed as the Regulator’s first Head of Proactive Regulation and Projects, following a public recruitment process.

The proactive regulation function is a new addition for the Fundraising Regulator. In the role of Head of Proactive Regulation and Projects, Tebbett will develop and lead a number of projects, to help ensure the team is well-positioned to deliver a risk and intelligence-led programme of work to explore emerging or unaddressed issues about charity fundraising so they can be addressed before they crystallise.

Prior to joining the Fundraising Regulator, he worked at the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for 11 years, where he led a series of high-profile projects. These included the ASA’s first use of data science and machine learning in monitoring and enforcement. Before this, he worked as a criminal investigator for a local authority.

Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“I’m delighted to announce the appointment of Jim Tebbett as the Head of Proactive Regulation and Projects. Jim has an extensive background within regulation and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. I look forward to working with Jim as we deliver our strategy to support fundraising regulation for the future.”

Jim Tebbett commented:

“I am thrilled to join the Fundraising Regulator as Head of Proactive Regulation and Projects. This is a wonderful opportunity to develop this area and explore key issues within the fundraising sector. I look forward to working closely with colleagues and stakeholders alike so that we can continue to build public trust and confidence and ensure consistently high fundraising standards across the UK.”