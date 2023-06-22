10 podcasts on data for fundraisers

For charities looking for inspiration and help on aspects of data for their fundraising, here are 10 podcasts to listen to, from a variety of sources, including Charity Digital, Charity Chat, Fundraising Everywhere, and DoMoreGood.

Online giving: how charities can effectively manage data

Enthuse and RedFox Research discuss how charities can best harness their donor data for growth and to build trust in their cause. They share tools and techniques charities can adopt to better harness the data they collect, covering topics including how to communicate with different demographics, donor retention, and the role of third-party fundraising platforms.

The data challenge for charities with Sean Donnelly

Charity Chat speaks with Sean Donnelly, co-Founder of CharityBI about the challenges charities are facing with processing and organising data and what they can do to overcome them.

Using data to develop user personas

This Charity Digital podcast takes a deep dive into user personas, covering definitions of user personas, the benefits that they bring, how charities can develop and use personas, and potential challenges. It is hosted by Ioan Marc Jones, who is joined by Angela Richmond of RedFox Research and Jen Lowthrop of Feel Good Do Good.

Prospect Research with Jess Denny

CharityChat speaks with Jess Denny, Head of Comms and Marketing at Xapien about prospect research, the ethical dilemmas that arise, the challenges that charities face engaging with and encouraging support from major donors, and the growing use of AI and opportunities it offers.

The data you need to make decisions

In this Fundraising Everywhere podcast episode, Cherian Koshy discusses the foes of data: the seven deadly sins of data practices that short-circuit decision processes, the foundations of good strategy and the features of good strategy – all to enable listeners to answer the question: does your data help you focus so that you can make the best decision possible and do the next right thing?

Murtz Daud: Predictive Data Solutions

In this episode of the Business of Data podcast, host Catherine King talks with Murtz Daud, Chief Data Officer for the charity St Andrew’s Healthcare about the future aspirations of predictive data solutions, and the challenges of cultural pushback to data-driven decisions.

How to measure your impact

This episode of the NPC podcast sees Rosie McLeod, Associate Director for Data and Learning, sit down with Sam Davies, host of the Charity Chat podcast, to talk about how charities can measure their impact. They look at what data charities should be collecting, when, and what they can do with it.

Why James Gadsby Peet wants to hear from your s

This episode of the DoMoreGood podcast sees James Gadsby Peet cover everything from monetising cat gifs, to the dawn of data analytics and user-testing and prioritising supporter insight.

Fundraising Across the Globe with David Pettigrew

This episode of BTA Charity Voices hears from David Pettigrew on his love of data and the platform he created to make it easier for fundraisers to get the best from the information they hold on their donors.

The right data protection approach in small charities

This episode of the Data Rockstar’s Coffee Podcast sees Kellie Peters talk to Tamsyn Wymer of African Children’s Fund to discuss the right data protection approach in small charities, sharing experiences and providing advice on how to help and support people while remaining GDPR compliant.