Sponsored bike rides raise thousands for good causes – & other fundraising events

Here are six summer events raising funds for UK charities, from bike rides to runs, and a skydive.

Sponsored bike ride raises over £22,000 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity

A sponsored cycling ride, which saw more than 150 individuals from the Yorkshire property sector take part, has raised more than £22,000 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity to support its 2023/24 Great Yorkshire Build. The annual build project sees the region’s property and construction sector unite to transform a SEN school, providing state-of-the-art facilities to help combat the outdated, insufficient, and inadequate facilities at many of the region’s SILC and SEN Schools. As the chosen charity partner for the UKREiiF Sportif event, Yorkshire Children’s Charity has confirmed that 100% of the £22,000 raised on the day will go towards its 2023/24 Great Yorkshire Build.

Walk to Remember on track to raise over £10,000 for Alzheimer’s Support

More than 200 people joined Alzheimer’s Support’s annual memory walks earlier this month – and the event is on course to smash through its £10,000 fundraising target. The Wiltshire charity ran three Walk to Remember walks in the county on Saturday 11 June, including a new route starting and finishing at Bowood House near Calne at the invitation of Lady Lansdowne, who is one of the charity’s patrons.

Hft launches skydiving campaign to combat loneliness in learning disabled adults

Hft is inviting its supporters to take a ‘Leap of Kindness’ to help raise money towards eliminating the loneliness and isolation experienced within communities by learning disabled adults. This follows research that found more than one third (36%) of learning disabled people felt lonely nearly always or all the time. One in three (37%) people surveyed also said they hardly ever or never go out to socialise, with 33% of those surveyed commenting they felt disconnected from their local community. Hft is making this the centre of its annual skydiving campaign, Leap of Kindness. The campaign is open for signups, and will run for the entire month of September, with Hft working with Skyline to offer twenty jump site locations across England and Wales.

ASICS London 10k general entry sells out but charity places still available

This year’s ASICS London 10k has officially sold out of general entry places – but runners can still sign up for a charity place and help raise funds for a host of good causes. More than 17,500 people will be taking part in the 9 July event, which starts on the edge of Green Park. The route takes in an array of the capital’s most- iconic sites, including Westminster Bridge, the London Eye, Piccadilly Circus, Big Ben, and Trafalgar Square, before finishing on Whitehall, just past Downing Street. There are still charity places left, including with the event’s headline charity partner Cancer Research UK. The event’s national charity partners, the Alzheimer’s Society and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, also have places available, and there are also two local charity partners keen to hear from runners interested in joining their teams and raising money for their work – Special Effects, and The Whitechapel Mission, which supports homeless and marginalised people.

Action Coaches raises over £97k through Yorkshire Three Peaks

Action Coaches, its clients and friends have raised over £97,000 so far – far exceeding their £20,000 target) by completing its annual fundraising challenge – the Yorkshire Three Peaks. In December 2018, Action Coach Kent Rhodes lost his fight against cancer and since then the ActionCOACH community has taken on a challenge every year to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK and the ActionCOACH Foundation. A team of 46 climbers took part in the challenge – a 24-mile route with 1,585 metres of ascent – all within a 12-hour time limit.

Riders pedal to raise expected £16,000 for hospice

More than 500 people took their two wheels on a tour of the Fylde coast to raise money for Trinity Hospice in June’s Beaverbrooks Bike Ride. Riders could pick from several routes spanning 15 to 45 miles, setting off from AKS Independent School in St Annes or the Bay Horse Pub in Thornton on a ride to take in the scenes across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre. The annual event is organised by the hospice with funding from Beaverbrooks, and is expected to have raised around £16,000 once all sponsorship money has been received.