Small charities warn of urgent need for more support in letter to PM

A letter will be sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tomorrow, calling for more support for small charities and the voluntary sector and highlighting the pressures they are under.

The Small Charity Week team want as many small charity leaders to sign the letter as possible before the deadline of midnight tonight, with over 900 organisations signing so far.

The letter highlights the critical role small charities play – making up 96% of voluntary organisations in the UK – and warns of the ‘tide of demand’ that threatens to overwhelm them without more support.

While the £100mn boost promised in the Spring Budget to voluntary organisations at the front line of the cost of living crisis is welcomed, the letter points out that this has not yet been distributed, and meanwhile “Every day, small charities are closing or reducing services. We are exhausted, burnt out and the mental health of our staff and volunteers is suffering.”

The letter invites Sunak to meet with small charities to better understand the work they do, and to agree to meet with the Small Charities Advisory Panel to discuss sustainable solutions.

The letter can be found on the Small Charity Week site.