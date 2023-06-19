First supporter experience programme for small charities launches

A new supporter experience programme aimed at helping small charities measure and improve their supporter loyalty launches this week, with a free online masterclass where charities can find out more and hear tips and advice.

From About Loyalty, Chase Lite is designed specifically to support small charities and is launching during Small Charity Week during the free webinar this Wednesday, 21 June that will also feature the experiences of Chase Lite pilot charity International Nepal Fellowship.

Chase Lite has been developed using over a decade of research, and is based on About Loyalty’s The Chase Index programme. It uses the proprietary measure that analyses the charity’s supporter base looking at key loyalty drivers: commitment to the cause, satisfaction with charity communications and trust in the charity to deliver against promises.

Roger Lawson and Richard Spencer from About Loyalty, said:

“We’re passionate at About Loyalty in helping charities to grow their supporter experience. Our recent Chase Lite pilot demonstrated that there was a need for a simpler product aimed at the small but vital organisations to enable them to measure their supporter loyalty, grow that loyalty through practical help, and in turn increase income and the organisation’s stability for the long-term.”

According to About Loyalty’s research tracking charity supporters over time, a one-point increase in supporter loyalty over three years can lead to 20% increase in income over three years, as well as 15% more donors continuing to give, and 9% more legacy pledges.

About Loyalty also says that their pilot with five small charities has proven that the science behind measuring loyalty is as effective for small charities as it is for big brand household names.

Olly Du Croz, Marketing and Communications Manager at International Nepal Fellowship, commented:

“Supporter loyalty is important for all charities, but it is even more essential for smaller charities where donor recruitment can feel like an even bigger uphill struggle. We strive to ensure supporter relationships are nurtured so that people feel cherished and valued, developing deeper and longer-lasting links with INF and the work our partners do in Nepal.”

The free online masterclass Small charities, BIG loyalty takes place on Wednesday 21 June at 2-3pm BST. Small charities can register here.