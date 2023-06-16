New CEO for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, & other movers

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and the Brain Charity have both announced new CEOs in recent weeks. More on these and other movers below.

We're delighted to announce the appointment of our new CEO, Gareth Pierce, who will take up his post this September following the retirement of our current chief executive Luen Thompson.



You can read more here: https://t.co/JNzcphPAXc pic.twitter.com/pZKB742FW6 — ForgetMeNotChildren (@ForgetMNotChild) June 12, 2023

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice appoints Gareth Pierce as CEO

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice has appointed Gareth Pierce as CEO, who will take up his post this September following the retirement of current Chief Executive Luen Thompson. Pierce joined the hospice as Head of Retail in 2016, becoming the Director of Income Generation in 2018, responsible for raising the £5.5 million that it needs each year. He also He recently played an integral role in the development of its ‘Thrive25’ strategy, which aims to improve how families are supported and the way it provides its care. Pierce and Thompson will be working on a handover and induction over the next few months.

The Brain Charity appoints Pippa Sargent as new CEO

The Brain Charity has appointed Pippa Sargent as its new CEO. Sargent has 25 years’ experience working in the health, voluntary, social, public and private sectors, leading programmes and campaigns to improve and save lives. In a career focused on public health, mental health and wellbeing, she has also led behaviour change and strategic communications initiatives that have brought about health policy improvements, worked to ensure people have a say in change programmes, and led the development of new innovations that prevent ill-health. This includes senior roles in the NHS, local and national government, the third sector and in commercial settings. Sargent has held director level positions with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), the Tobacco Free Futures regional tobacco programme, and as a senior advisor on Public Health England’s first digital mental health resource, Every Mind Matters.

Giles Shilson re-elected as Chair of London bridges charity

The chairman of a body which oversees five London bridges and the capital’s biggest independent charity funder has been re-elected. Giles Shilson will continue to head the City of London Corporation’s Bridge House Estates Board which he has chaired since it was set up two years ago. The board has responsibility for the work of Bridge House Estates, a 900-year-old charity which maintains Tower, London, Southwark, Millennium and Blackfriars Bridges at no cost to the taxpayer. Its grant-making team, City Bridge Trust, awards over £30 million a year to charities tackling disadvantage across Greater London. It has also made an extra £200 million available from 2021 to 2026 to support the capital’s charity sector.

Halima Khan

The National Lottery Community Fund appoints new England Committee members ahead of new strategy launch

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced the appointment of three new England Committee members. Halima Khan, Kamran Rashid and Karin Woodley have been appointed until 1 April, 2027 and will now work together with existing members in deciding how National Lottery funding should be awarded to create impact for communities in England. Halima Khan has worked as a policymaker in national, regional and local government and at Nesta, the UK’s innovation foundation for social good. Kamran Rashid is founder and CEO of Impact Hub Bradford CIC. Karin Woodley CBE is Chief Executive of Cambridge House, a London-based charity tackling poverty, social inequity and injustice. The funder has also reappointed Ray Coyle, who first joined the Committee in April 2019. Coyle is an executive director of Oxford Hub, a community charity, and was previously CEO of Auticon.

St George’s Hospital Charity Chief Executive steps down

After almost five years at the helm of St George’s Hospital Charity, Amerjit Chohan will be leaving the charity in mid-June. Since assuming leadership in October 2018, Chohan has steered the charity through the challenges of the pandemic and UK lockdowns, increasing fundraising from £2mn to £4mn and remaining on site every single day, supervising programmes for patients and staff. He launched its first capital appeal – the £5mn Time for a Change children’s appeal, which aims to expand the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit and transform the children’s wards into bright and welcoming spaces, and create better facilities for staff and parents.

New Partner for Anderson Quigley to help drive its philanthropy and sustainability practice

Executive search firm Anderson Quigley has announced the appointment of Alberto Lidji as Partner. Lidji brings a passion for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and international experience across a range of sectors to Anderson Quigley. His expertise will drive the growth of Anderson Quigley’s philanthropy and sustainability practice, supporting organisations focussed on social impact to appoint the best leaders. Prior to joining Anderson Quigley, Lidji was Global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation; Senior Advisor to the Goldie Hawn Foundation; and Director of Development at both the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation and Trinity College, Cambridge. Beyond his role at Anderson Quigley, Lidji is the founder and host of the Do One Better Knowledge Hub and Podcast. He is also a visiting fellow at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School (Centre for Strategic Philanthropy), a school governor, sits on the Global Council of STIR Education and is a member of the Judging Academy of the World’s Best School Prizes.