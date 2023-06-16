Ice cream that fundraises for refugees, Pride collections, & other products for good causes

Ben & Jerry’s launches a new flavour this month, with proceeds helping to fund refugee led startup businesses, while Oxfam and BrewDog are raising funds with Pride related products. More on these and more fundraising products below.

Ben & Jerry’s partners with TERN & launches fundraising ice cream

In the lead up the Refugee Week (19–26 June 2023), Ben & Jerry’s has announced its latest partnership with TERN (The Entrepreneurial Refugee Network), with proceeds helping to fund refugee-led start-up businesses. In collaboration with TERN, eight talented entrepreneurs with refugee backgrounds have co-created a brand-new ice cream flavour: Sunny Honey Home, inspired by the tastes of their home countries in Syria, Morocco and Afghanistan. The new tub was designed by Edwige Seri, a TERN graduate and brand design specialist, inspired by the landscape of Afghanistan, the flowers from Syria and the patterns and diversity of Morocco. Proceeds from each sale of the flavour will help fund refugee led startup businesses. The brand-new tub (the first ever Ben & Jerry’s tub to be co-created in this way) features creamy lemon flavoured ice cream, honey caramel swirls and lemon flavour cookies, and will be available from 19 June, exclusively from Co-Op stores across the UK.

The Daily Mile launches shoe collection with Start-Rite Shoes

The Daily Mile, in collaboration with Start-Rite Shoes, has launched two new school shoe styles: Encourage and Motivate. The new school shoes strengthen The Daily Mile and Start-Rite Shoes’ joint ambition to support healthy development and physical activity. The Daily Mile, supported by INEOS, is a social physical activity, with children running, jogging, wheeling, or walking for 15 minutes at their own pace in the fresh air with friends. The collaboration will see Start-Rite support The Daily Mile by sending 10% of profits from every sale of the exclusive school shoes to ‘The Daily Mile Shoe Collection’, to help all children, no matter their age, ability, or personal circumstances, enjoy getting active every day.

Superdrug supports Marie Curie for International Nurses Day

Superdrug supported International Nurses Day in May with the aim of raising £175k to fund the equivalent of all Marie Curie Registered Nurses working in the Marie Curie Nursing Service for a week. The retailer’s ‘Purchase for Nurses’ campaign saw Superdrug stores and Superdrug.com run a series of product sale donations to raise money to help fund all 155 Marie Curie Registered Nurses. Running until 16 May, Superdrug donated 2p for every cosmetic product sold to Marie Curie. The offer sat alongside other donations including: 10p with some hayfever product sales, and 10p across a number of Johnson & Johnson products. 20p was also donated for every piercing that took place at Superdrug’s Beauty Studios between 19 April and 16 May, and on 12 May, For every new Health & Beautycard registration saw Superdrug donate £1 to Marie Curie.

Oxfam Rainbow Pride Collection available across Pride month

Oxfam has launched a Rainbow Pride collection in its shops as a celebration of diversity and inclusion for Pride month this June. The Pride range includes a variety of products such as mugs, travel cups, shopping totes, keyrings, greeting cards and door wreaths. Oxfam designed and curated the collection working with existing product suppliers. Proceeds from Oxfam’s Pride collection will support projects with LGBTQIA+ people around the world, like in Ukraine, where communities face discrimination and homophobic attacks amid the ongoing conflict. Oxfam is working with Gay Alliance Ukraine, which provides legal and psychological support to people in the country, and with partner organisations in neighbouring countries supporting LGBTQIA+ refugees.

Look Good Feel Better joins forces with The Perfume Shop on bracelet collection

In an exclusive arrangement, cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better joined forces with The Perfume Shop this month to sell specially designed bracelets in its UK stores to raise funds for the charity. The bracelets, available in three colourful floral designs, are made out of fabric and can be adjusted to fit any wrist size. Inscribed with the words “Facing cancer with confidence”, the recommended price is £2 each and they have been for sale on counters in 200 The Perfume Shops nationwide to coincide with the charity’s annual awareness and fundraising event, Look Good Feel Better Week (3 – 11 June). The Perfume Shop and Look Good Feel Better’s fundraising target for 2023 is to achieve over £100,000 with all proceeds from the sale of the bracelets going direct to Look Good Feel Better.

Choose Love releases summer collection with TK Maxx

Choose Love has released a new line of merchandise with TK Maxx. The new Summer 2023 collection follows on from its first successful collaboration last winter and features t-shirts, tote bags, bucket hats, and more. At least £4 from the sale of each item in the Choose Love range goes towards providing essential support such as food and legal advice.

Stirling Distillery’s Gin Blue Lin donated all May profits to PTSD999

All profits from Stirling Distillery’s Gin Blue Line were donated to mental health charity PTSD999 during the month of May – Mental Health Awareness month. PTSD999 provides support for those serving, or who had served, within the emergency services living with post-traumatic stress. Stirling’s Gin Blue Line gin was created when distillery owner Cameron – a former police officer in the Metropolitan Police – was asked to create a product that would help raise awareness and funds for those within the emergency services suffering from PTSD. With 20% of profits going to mental health charities, the gin has raised over £5000 since its launch in November 2021.

BrewDog’s Pride beer fundraises for MindOut

This Pride Month, BrewDog is partnering with Brighton based LGBTQ charity MindOut to help raise awareness of its mental health services and provide access and support to staff and customers. Raising a glass to the partnership, BrewDog is launching a 4.5% guava-infused Pride lager, with 50p from each sale going directly to the charity. It is also offering 100% of profits from the sales of pronoun pin-badges and Pride t-shirts to further support MindOut’s mission to improve the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ communities.