Oxfam GB CEO Danny Sriskandarajah to step down at end of year

Oxfam GB has announced that CEO Danny Sriskandarajah will be leaving the charity at the end of 2023 after five years at the helm, to take up a new role as CEO of the New Economics Foundation.

He is currently on a research and writing sabbatical at the International Inequalities Institute at the London School of Economics and will return in mid-August to continue leading Oxfam GB until the end of this year.

Commenting, Sriskandarajah said:

“It has been a privilege to lead Oxfam GB and be a part of the important the work we do, offering swift responses to devastating emergencies, providing shelter and support for people facing war and persecution, and tackling the injustices that cause poverty. At the same time, we have made considerable progress in shifting power to the Global South, to the people and partners we work with around the world. “Charities like Oxfam represent the best of a compassionate and internationalist Britain. Thanks to our supporters, volunteers and staff, we continue to make a difference helping those most in need around the globe.”

Charles Gurassa, Oxfam GB Chair, said:

“I would like to thank Danny for his inspirational leadership, vision and commitment. “We are very grateful for the role he has played in leading Oxfam over the last five years, coordinating our response to the many complex and challenging humanitarian crises around the world while steering the charity successfully through the many difficulties posed by the COVID pandemic. “During Danny’s tenure Oxfam has made real strides in addressing injustice and inequality, and placed increasing emphasis in ensuring that our work takes place in a way that is consistent with our values. We wish him well in his new endeavour.”

Sriskandarajah was appointed to the CEO role in 2018, to replace Mark Goldring, who had announced earlier that year that he was to step down following the controversy over Oxfam GB staff’s sexual misconduct in Haiti. Sriskandarajah was previously Secretary General and CEO of CIVICUS.