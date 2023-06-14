Deliveroo & Akt launch free meals initiative, & more partnership news

Deliveroo and Akt are working together to provide free meals to members of the LGBTQ+ community who are struggling to afford food or shelter, while SNEAK Energy is raising funds for Mind. More on these stories, and other corporate partnerships below.

SHAKE YOUR SNEAK FOR @MindCharity!

Our shake-a-thon is going ahead this Saturday, 17th June, 6pm BST / 1pm ET! We'll drop the Zoom link right here when it's live!

For every person who jumps on Zoom to shake their Sneak, we'll donate £5 to charity. Who's in? pic.twitter.com/E3wSAchpww — Sneak Energy (@SneakEnergy) June 14, 2023

SNEAK Energy runs fundraising shake-a-athon for MIND

This Saturday, 18 June, drinks brand SNEAK Energy is encouraging gamers to jump on a Zoom call and shake their daily serving of SNEAK in an attempt to break the current world record for ‘most people shaking a shaker bottle at the same time online’. SNEAK is donating £5 to MIND for every person who takes part. The link to the event will be shared on the brand’s Twitter feed, as well as in the Facebook Community group and the Discord server. The brand has also set up a JustGiving page so that those who can’t make Saturday’s shake-a-thon can donate whatever they feel they’re able.

Threshold Sports starts 4-year partnership with Babble on Ride Across Britain

Threshold Sports has entered a four-year title partnership with cloud solutions provider, Babble, on their Ride Across Britain (RAB). The cycling event, now known as the Babble Ride Across Britain, was founded in 2010 to enable more people to tick off the bucket list challenge of riding from end to end of the UK. Last year, Babble was lead partner for the event for the first time, as Ride Across Britain 2022 raised more than £1.1m for hundreds of charities and the new partnership is set to extend the positive impact even further. In the last year, Babble has also helped raise money for a number of local and national charities, including My Name’5 Doddie and Sport Parkinson’s, through their own challenges and initiatives, with staff across their UK locations playing their part.

Aspray raises £1,740 for ANDYSMANCLUB

Aspray, in the property claims management industry, has raised £1,740 for mental health charity, ANDYSMANCLUB, during its recent National Conference held at Bowood Hotel, Spa, and Golf Resort in Wiltshire on 23 and 24 May. The funds were raised during the Aspray awards dinner, which included a charity raffle and party game, Heads and Tails. The winner of Heads and Tails, Mario Lovric of Aspray (Maidenhead and Guildford), donated his £360 winnings to the charity as well.

Spread a Smile launches collaboration with Croydon University Hospital

Spread a Smile has announced its newest collaboration with Croydon University Hospital to help spread smiles of joy to young, seriously ill patients. Patients and families across its Paediatric Unit, Oncology Clinic and inpatient and outpatient’s wards will now be able to access Spread A Smile’s services, such as in-person entertainer visits as well as visits done virtually, suiting to the patient’s needs. The Spread a Smile team will spend quality time with patients, as well as running holiday themed virtual events and entertainment. Virtual visits alongside face-to-face sessions allow the team to see as many patients as possible. Children using the services will be invited to join weekly virtual group hospital sessions with entertainers, and take part in themed activity days when celebrating events like Easter and Christmas, and families of long-term patients will also be able to book one-on-one sessions with Spread a Smile’s entertainers.

Deliveroo partners with Akt on free meals initiative

Deliveroo, its restaurant partners and the Albert Kennedy Trust (akt) have joined forces to provide free meals to members of the LGBTQ+ community who find themselves in a homeless or vulnerable situation when it comes to affording food or shelter. The move for Deliveroo to fund the free meals follows new data from the akt charity, revealing referrals have increased by 58% within the last three years. The trial begins this Pride Month across 10 restaurant sites in London, Brighton, and Bristol. When a member of the community experiencing homelessness says “I’m a friend of Dorothy” or just “Dorothy”, before ordering, it will unlock a free main meal as well as additional resources on how they can receive help. Five LGBTQ+ owned restaurants including The Athenian, Club Mexicana, Smashing Plates, Tonkotsu, and Bleecker Burger are the first to sign up to the initiative which is being funded by Deliveroo. Deliveroo and restaurants taking part will also encourage other customers to play an active part and make donations to akt through in-restaurant posters, window stickers and QR codes.

The Leasing Foundation Summer Party raises £35,000 for Wings for Life

The Leasing Foundation has announced that its first ever asset finance Summer Party raised £35,000 for its 2023 charity, Wings for Life. The event, which was held at the Honourable Artillery Company in London on 1 June, was attended by over 300 guests from the leasing industry. It included a live DJ, a summer BBQ, unlimited drinks all night and a silent auction with a range of prizes, all donated by businesses within the sector. It brings the total raised this year to almost £50,000.

📢 We’re delighted to share that @Tog4ShortLives is our new charity partner! They support the UK's 54 children's hospices & children who are expected to have short lives. We join @Morrisons in their pledge to raise £10 million by Oct 2024. Find out more: https://t.co/wcRFNy1ARt pic.twitter.com/V1HDb40ihq — McColl's (@YourMcColls) June 8, 2023

McColl’s joins Morrisons in fundraising for Together for Short Lives

McColl’s convenience colleagues have joined Morrisons colleagues in their fundraising efforts to raise £10 million by October 2024 for charity partner Together for Short Lives. The past fifteen months have seen Morrisons colleagues, suppliers and customers across the country raising funds for the partnership through all sorts of activities, and convenience colleagues are now joining the pledge.

Hyperoptic kicks off four-year patronship with The Prince’s Trust

Hyperoptic has begun a four-year patronship The Prince’s Trust in the UK, and a partnership with SOS Children’s Villages in Serbia – committing to help young people in its two home countries. The relationships will be focused on volunteering, fundraising and mentoring, with support being championed by Hyperoptic Founder and CEO Dana Tobak and her leadership team. Alongside a new Volunteer Day policy, the new relationships ensure everyone in Hyperoptic has the chance to give back in support of important causes. In the UK, support of The Prince’s Trust Palace to Palace 2023 will be Hyperoptic’s flagship fundraising event this year.

Tower Insurance Brokers becomes Elmer Trail sponsor for Brian House Children’s Hospice

Brian House Children’s Hospice has announced the Learning Programme Sponsor for its upcoming Elmer Trail – Tower Insurance Brokers. The trail takes to the streets in Blackpool next spring and will also provide a learning programme to schools across the Fylde coast, helping local children and young people celebrate diversity and inclusion through creativity. As well as an accessible learning pack, participating schools, nurseries and youth organisations in Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool will get their own young Elmer sculpture to design and decorate. It will then form part of the mammoth art trail before being returned to them to treasure.

Emily Ka-Hei Lui

Invesco chooses Dementia UK as charity partner for second time

Investment management firm Invesco is supporting Dementia UK as its charity partner from 2022 – 2023. As part of the partnership, Invesco is on its way to raising £200,000 to fund two dementia specialist Admiral Nurses and support families impacted by dementia. As well as funding the post of Jules Knight, Consultant Admiral Nurse for young onset dementia, Invesco is helping to fund Emily Ka-Hei Lui, Admiral Nurse for the London clinic. Emily supports people living with dementia and their carers who are of Chinese or South East Asian origin. The service is being delivered in collaboration with the Chinese Welfare Trust. This is the second time that Invesco has partnered with Dementia UK, following a partnership in 2015 which funded the post of an Admiral Nurse in Henley-on-Thames, where their head office is based. Emily is the third Admiral Nurse the firm has funded to help Dementia UK take one step further towards its goal of 1,000 Admiral Nurses by 2030.

Air Partner’s 15,000km charity cycle raises £75,000 for cancer charities

Air Partner colleagues embarked on a journey from Gatwick to Paris on 8 June, to cycle a collective 15,000km to raise funds for cancer charities in honour of three colleagues lost to cancer. The funds will help support Macmillan Cancer Support, Worldwide Cancer Research, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Having already raised £75,000, the initiative marks a milestone in Air Partner’s ongoing fundraising journey and demonstrates collaboration between aviation industry leaders with sponsors including Emirates SkyCargo, National Airlines, STAjets, and Qatar Executive. GGT Worldwise, Worldwide Jet, Challenge Group, and Teesside International Airport also having joined in backing Air Partner’s fundraising efforts.