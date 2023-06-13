Monthly focus: data-driven fundraising

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 13 June 2023 | Features

£20 note combined with pastel-coloured bar charts and streams of data. Made by Howard Lake with Bing.

Data is at the heart of all effective fundraising. But for many charities it is still a challenge to make the most of its opportunities, and indeed to appreciate fully what those opportunities are.

We’ll look at common issues and questions and how to address them, and have gathered advice from a range of data users and specialists in the sector.

Here is a round-up of our coverage this month with other related content.

Thank you to CharityBI for being the lead supporter of this month’s focus.

Their system “automatically imports, cleans and consolidates all of your supporter data. Allowing you to view it all together within the platform, or import it to your CRM.”

Fundraising data clinic: common issues & how to solve them
Top tips for successful data-driven fundraising

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded and the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of Utopy.co (formerly GoodJobs).