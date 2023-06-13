Monthly focus: data-driven fundraising

Data is at the heart of all effective fundraising. But for many charities it is still a challenge to make the most of its opportunities, and indeed to appreciate fully what those opportunities are.

We’ll look at common issues and questions and how to address them, and have gathered advice from a range of data users and specialists in the sector.

Here is a round-up of our coverage this month with other related content.

Advertisement

Thank you to CharityBI for being the lead supporter of this month’s focus.

Their system “automatically imports, cleans and consolidates all of your supporter data. Allowing you to view it all together within the platform, or import it to your CRM.”



Related monthly focuses