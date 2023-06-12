Glastonbury Festival & TikTok LIVE announce first fundraising partnership

Glastonbury Festival and TikTok LIVE are partnering for the first time to raise money for the Festival’s charity partners, Oxfam and WaterAid.

TikTok LIVE allows users to send and receive virtual gifts during a LIVE video as a way for the community to come together and donate in real-time.

TikTok has created four gifts to celebrate Glastonbury Festival 2023: limited edition and festival themed Ribbon Tower, hats, crowds and flags. For every gift sent, TikTok will match the donations to Oxfam and WaterAid. The gifts can be found by opening the Gift Panel on TikTok LIVE. To incentivise creators to raise as much money as possible, the top three who receive the most gifts will also win two tickets each to Glastonbury.

The campaign will run across TikTok LIVE from today, Monday, 12 June to Thursday, 15 June.

Elior Doani, Social Media Manager at WaterAid UK said:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with TikTok LIVE as a recipient charity for this inspiring campaign in the run up to one of the world’s most iconic music events. Glastonbury Festival is an absolute highlight of the year for us to raise awareness of our mission to make clean water and decent toilets a normal part of life for everyone everywhere. The climate crisis is a water crisis and this year we will be back onsite at the Festival with our incredible team of volunteers inviting the public to join Our Climate Fight campaign. “We’re grateful to the TikTok community who already engage with our content and support our cause and are excited to see how creators get involved in sharing these unique new gifts.”

Harrison Foster, LIVE UK & Ireland Lead, TikTok:

“We’re honoured to work with Glastonbury Festival and their charity partners to provide a new and exciting way for our creators and community to come together and raise money and awareness for important causes. Like Glastonbury Festival, LIVE is a place where artists can engage with their community in a unique setting. “We hope that this campaign can help inspire the creativity of the many talented musicians on TikTok whose dream it is to one day play on the stages of the UK’s most iconic music festival. Whether you’re preparing for your trip to Somerset, or bummed out you didn’t win the ticket lottery, we look forward to seeing you bring staples such as the iconic Glastonbury’ festival’s flags to life digitally to raise money for two outstanding charities.”