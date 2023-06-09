Views sought to help shape future leadership training & development

Cranfield Trust is researching current management training and development in the sector, and is calling on charity managers and leaders to contribute their views to help identify needs, gaps, and opportunities.

Cranfield Trust is working with Matilda Gosling, a social research consultant with expertise in education and skills research, to undertake a study exploring management skills development needs and training provision for charity managers and leaders of small to medium size voluntary organisations.

The research study has started by mapping current training provision and Cranfield Trust would like to hear views on development needs and management training through an online survey, and through interviews. The findings will help to inform the development of management training specifically for charity managers and emerging leaders across the sector.

Amanda Tincknell CBE, Cranfield Trust CEO, commented on the feasibility study:

“This is an important study to identify management skills development needs and current training for charity managers within the sector. We want to do more to promote management development opportunities by working with others focused on developing management skills, and exploring training to develop future leaders and managers. “Through our extensive work with charity leaders across England, Scotland and Wales we see skills development needs in some key management areas, alongside limited resources for development. We are keen to understand development needs as well as current provision, and to encourage the take up of management training. “Thanks to a generous grant from the Masonic Charitable Foundation to fund this research, we are pleased to now be in a position to fully explore the gaps and opportunities for future leaders. We’ve already received significant support of the need for this research and we are building a picture of available training. We are keen to hear from providers, as well as gathering views on the development needs of voluntary sector leaders and managers through our survey.”

The survey closes on 3 July 2023.