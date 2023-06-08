Sage Foundation takes on CARE International UK as sole partner for global disaster relief

Sage Foundation has partnered with CARE International UK, taking it on as sole relief partner, to enable it respond more effectively to crises across the globe.

The partnership will initially run for a year, with the potential for extension. Sage Foundation will provide the charity with £180,000 to support global relief efforts for natural disasters and humanitarian crises. Any event causing detrimental social impact will be eligible for support.

Since 2015, Sage Foundation has worked with nonprofit partners to provide and raise funding to support immediate and medium-term relief efforts in communities affected by disasters. This has included raising nearly £700,000 for relief efforts in Ukraine, Türkiye and Syria in the past year. To date however, its work has been divided amongst various relief partners, which it says has required additional coordination and administration to ensure disasters were responded to effectively.

Advertisement

With CARE International UK as its sole partner, Sage Foundation believes it will be able to monitor, evaluate and respond to crises across the world more effectively and consistently, and with more equity.

The partnership will cover three key areas:

Funding – Sage Foundation will provide funding to support primarily with emergency response initiatives. Funding will be provided on a flexible basis, with the Foundation providing the charity with an annual budget for disaster response and working with them to assess how it will be used. Fundraising – The Foundation will also campaign for colleagues to fundraise for CARE International UK in response to disasters that occur during the partnership. Since 2015, the Foundation has fundraised almost $3 million to support not-for-profit organisations globally. Engagement – CARE International UK and Sage Foundation will also co-design a calendar of events, focused on volunteering, fundraising and engagement activities.

Cadence Willis, Vice President of Sage Foundation, said:

“Disaster relief is an important part of Sage Foundation’s commitment to underserved communities. The initiatives we have developed so far have gathered great momentum – but this partnership will allow us to supercharge our efforts and shape a more inclusive approach to relief by pinpointing the areas that need our help most.”

Laura Griffin, Director of Fundraising, Partnerships and Communications, CARE International UK said:

“We are delighted that Sage has chosen to partner with us. I am looking forward to developing a meaningful partnership that will go straight to the heart of what we do – to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. As the world faces more extreme weather, humanitarian disasters and conflict, it is critical that everyone responds to the devastating impact these crises are having on communities. Our partnership will ensure that critical emergency response is delivered where it’s needed the most; to vulnerable groups like women and girls who are disproportionately affected by disasters.”