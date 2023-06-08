JustGiving surpasses £6bn raised for good causes globally

Melanie May

Melanie May | 8 June 2023 | News

JustGiving ad on nasdaq tower in purple

JustGiving has now seen £6 billion raised on its platform for good causes globally, and has managed almost 200 million donations from more than 180 countries since 2000.

Recent JustGiving campaigns have included:

Advertisement

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said:

“The last few years have been really hard for a lot of people, the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a cost-of-living crisis has meant that people have been through and continue to cope with the toughest of times.

 

“Yet, despite this, people of all ages continue to take action and support the causes they love. Our fundraisers and crowdfunders are extraordinary and what they have collectively achieved to benefit more than 20,000 charities and causes in the last year alone is remarkable.”

More recent JustGiving news

JustGiving introduces two new categories to annual awards May 2023

More than £52mn raised in London Marathon so far via JustGiving & Enthuse April 2023

JustGiving celebrates fundraisers with new integrated campaign March 2023

Related posts

6 June 2016

JustGiving total raised passes $4 billion
9 February 2017

Crowdfunding campaigns for cancer treatments see seven-fold increase on JustGiving in a year
23 May 2017

Embrace AI and crowdfunding to engage new generation of donors, urges JustGiving
22 November 2017

Posthumous Special Recognition Award for Bradley Lowery at JustGiving Awards 2017

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.