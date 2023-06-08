JustGiving surpasses £6bn raised for good causes globally
JustGiving has now seen £6 billion raised on its platform for good causes globally, and has managed almost 200 million donations from more than 180 countries since 2000.
Recent JustGiving campaigns have included:
- £55 million was donated in response to the war on Ukraine
- £39 million was raised on the platform by people completing the London Marathon
- Sir Captain Tom Moore continues to hold the largest individual led online crowdfunding campaign in history, after his challenge went viral and led to more than £39 million donated to the NHS
- £13 million was donated in response to the earthquakes which affected Turkey and Syria
- The late Dame Deborah James’ Bowelbabe fund recently surpassed £11 million. Deborah worked tirelessly campaigning to raise funds for and awareness of bowel cancer
Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said:
“The last few years have been really hard for a lot of people, the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a cost-of-living crisis has meant that people have been through and continue to cope with the toughest of times.
“Yet, despite this, people of all ages continue to take action and support the causes they love. Our fundraisers and crowdfunders are extraordinary and what they have collectively achieved to benefit more than 20,000 charities and causes in the last year alone is remarkable.”
