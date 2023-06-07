Full in-person workshop programme for IFC 2023 released IFC. Photography by Chris Cooper/ ShotAway/ www.ShotAway.com/ #shotawaydotcom

The Resource Alliance has today (7 June) released the full programme of this year’s IFC in-person workshops. It follows an earlier announcement on masterclasses.

The International Fundraising Congress (IFC) returns to Noordwijkerhout in the Netherlands on 17-20 October and will once again be presented in a hybrid format enabling people to attend in person as well as online. Super early bird pricing is available until 30 June.

All workshops are led by sector experts and will be framed by the event’s theme of Unite, with more than 40 on offer. Topics range from the rise of artificial intelligence and its place in the social impact sector to what powers the political Green Wave, unifying and accelerating your fundraising and mission, impact for transformational change, grant-seeking and major donor fundraising.

Ruby Chadwick, Director of Programmes at the Resource Alliance, commented:

“We’ve spent the first half of this year brainstorming topics, evaluating proposals, debating content, and liaising with speakers, and we are very proud to share this year’s workshop programme for IFC. The programme is incredibly topical, curated to meet the immediate needs of our delegates while looking to the future to unite us all. Whatever our cause, we all have common concerns: war still rages, our planet still warms, women still stake their lives on the fight for equality, the few still have more than the many. No matter the problem, we stand so much stronger together.”

Already announced are this year’s Masterclasses, which are intensive, expert-led, small group sessions held ahead of the main conference programme. These will cover a range of topics from decentralisation and impact to innovation and donor experience, and are presented in two categories: full-length masterclasses held across two days and mini masterclasses running at the same time.

Chadwick said:

“Masterclasses at IFC this year are covering a diverse range of topics; we even have our first ever masterclass retreat, geared toward addressing burnout in the sector and supporting delegates to find their true purpose.”

IFC has launched a new initiative this year, the Emerging Leader programme, to open up the event to more people. More on this here.