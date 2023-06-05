Weston Charity Awards support record number of small charities

The 2023 Weston Charity Awards winners have been announced, with this year seeing a record 22 small charities supported.

The Awards’ support has been increased for 2023 in response to the pressures the sector is currently facing. In addition, environmental charities have been included for the first time, with awards also going to frontline charities specialising in the fields of community, welfare, and youth.

Now in their ninth year, the Weston Charity Awards are funded by the Garfield Weston Foundation and delivered by Pilotlight. They nurture leadership talent while working to amplify winning charities’ potential impact, and support and develop their resilience. Charities with incomes under £5 million in the North of England, the Midlands and in Wales can apply.

Advertisement

The winners will receive strategic planning support from a team of business experts facilitated by the pro bono charity Pilotlight, along with a core grant of £6,500 from Garfield Weston Foundation.

Philippa Charles, Director of the Garfield Weston Foundation said:

“Our Trustees are delighted to be able to support a record number of charities this year through the Weston Charity Awards. The Awards underscore the Foundation’s passion for nurturing and empowering charities to thrive and support those who need it most.”

The full list of winners can be found here; among them Youth Leads UK, Swansea Community Farm, EMERGE 3Rs, and Shropshire Mental Health Support.

Saeed Atcha, CEO at Salford based Youth Leads UK said:

“Support for youth is crucial. Youth Leads UK is an award-winning youth-led charity supporting underrepresented and underprivileged young people to enrich their skills, reach their potential and influence change through peer-led programmes of volunteering, social action, learning experiences and amplifying youth voice. We’re excited to receive an Award to strengthen our charity to aid more young people in the future.”

Ed Mayo, Chief Executive of Pilotlight said:

“When you fall, you want someone to catch you. Small charities offer a safety net for so many people who are vulnerable and in need. Yet small charities typically do not have the support and help that they need themselves in order to sustain their work and spread their impact. We are proud to be able to assist 22 inspiring charities through the Weston Charity Awards over the coming year.”