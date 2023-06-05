Fish & chips raise funds for RNLI, & other partnership news

Ten snippets of corporate partnership news to kick off the week, including Haven’s partnership with RNLI, some fast fundraising from Wickes for The Brain Tumour Charity, and the launch of a programme to engage more young people with sport from Vodafone and Sported.

Fish & chips at Haven raise funds for RNLI

Across the UK, holiday company Haven celebrated National Fish & Chip Day (Friday 2 June) with RNLI crew volunteers to help raise awareness and funds for new RNLI equipment, safety gear and volunteer training. Earlier this year Haven began a new initiative where every portion of cod sold through its fish and chips franchise Cooks makes a 20p donation to the RNLI. Following a successful opening season, in just two months cod sales at Haven Devon Cliffs have already raised £896. On Thursday 1 June the Exmouth RNLI station was invited to Devon Cliffs Holiday Park to enjoy the nation’s favourite coastal meal and celebrate the holiday park’s achievement. The RNLI has been Haven’s charitable partner since 2018. This year, Haven has set a fundraising target of £350,000, and has an overall goal of £1 million.

Photo credit: Stonham Barns Park/Keith Suffling

Suffolk Scooter Show bike ride out supports Emmaus

Stonham Barns Park staged a new event featuring music and scooters over the end of May Bank Holiday weekend, which included a charity ride out on behalf of Emmaus, supported by Davey Bros Motorcycles of Ipswich. Channelling all things mod and ska, the Suffolk Scooter Show featured new, vintage, rare and classic scooters from clubs around the country, and entertainment from DJs and bands including Bad Manners with Buster Bloodvessel. The charity ride took place on Saturday 27 May as part of the weekend.

Advertisement

Pirum makes Child Bereavement UK its charity of the year

FinTech Pirum’s employees have selected Child Bereavement UK as charity of the year for 2023. Pirum will be raising funds to support the charity’s work with bereaved families, aiming to do so by taking on fundraising challenges, setting up a payroll giving scheme and putting on fundraising events for staff. Staff will also be volunteering for the charity at festivals for which Child Bereavement UK is a beneficiary and will also be taking part in bereavement awareness training delivered by the charity.

Wickes raises over £100k for new charity partner in under a week

Wickes’s first fundraising activities for new charity partner The Brain Tumour Charity secured over £100k in less than seven days. Activities took place across 230 stores, support and distribution centres, and included customer donations in-store and online, bake sales, raffles and colleague challenges, such as The Taskmaster Challenge. At the launch event colleagues pledged to get behind the charity and this was brought to life by the creation of the colleague mosaic, Together Against Brain Tumours. Behind the logos are photos of hundreds of colleagues wearing red to show their support. Throughout the two-year partnership, colleagues at Wickes will embark on a series of fundraising missions across its 230 stores and digital channels.

Döner Shack partners with local mental health charities

Döner Shack, the Berlin-inspired street-food franchise, has partnered with five local mental health charities across the UK on a wellbeing campaign to raise awareness and support for mental health. With the UK marking Mental Health Awareness on 15–21 May, the brand was using the annual initiative as a platform to drive positive change in the community and make it an everyday priority. To support its campaign, Döner Shack provided printed postcards with every order with information about local mental health charities, along with QR codes that link to their respective websites. QR codes also linked to helpful resources for those who might be struggling with mental health issues, as well as links for customers who would like to donate and support the work of the charities – one in each of its restaurant locations, including Shout in London, MindtheMen in Glasgow, Life Links in Leicester and Mind in Leeds and Manchester.

Vodafone launches partnership with Sported

Vodafone has launched sports.connected with Sported. The partnership will see the business offer free connectivity, digital skills training and a grant giving scheme to support the work undertaken by community sports groups in engaging young people, tackling inequality and boosting health and wellbeing through sport. Sports.connected is part of Vodafone’s everyone.connected campaign, which is committed to helping 4 million people cross the digital divide before the end of 2025. During the first year of the partnership, Vodafone has pledged to help over 200 of Sported’s community groups provide opportunities to over 12,000 young people. Vodafone will offer access to connectivity in the form of SIM cards and devices and will be co-creating a bespoke digital business skills platform through its V-hub, which will feature webinars, toolkits and training to help clubs raise funding and engage more young people in sport.

Photo credit: Engage – Abbey Dash

Engage exceeds fundraising target for local charities

B Corp digital agency Engage is celebrating after exceeding its fundraising target of £10,000 through its ‘Elympics’ platform. Engage, based in Leeds, raised £10,028 to support four local charities across the region; CATCH, Open Country, St George’s Crypt and Sunshine & Smiles. The money was raised through the Elympics, Engage’s annual fundraiser which saw 52 employees take part in over 5,400 activities, including cycling, walking, running and gym classes, totalling over 12,000 miles. All activities are tracked using Strava and totalled up in an employee leaderboard. Since its foundation in 2016, the Engage team has exercised its way to raising over £50,000.

Santander donates over £140k to Macmillan’s grants service

Santander UK has donated over £140,000 to Macmillan Cancer Support’s grants service, which has helped Macmillan to financially support 400 people living with cancer. Macmillan Grants are a one-off payment of £350 to help with the extra costs a cancer diagnosis can bring. Santander announced last year that it had chosen Macmillan Cancer Support as its national Charity Partner for 2022-2024 with the ambition of raising over a million for the charity during this time.

Horizon Platforms donates platform to Wakefield Hospice

Wakefield Hospice have taken delivery of a unique donation – a push-around platform, donated by Normanton-based Horizon Platforms. Following a volunteering day undertaken by the Horizon Platforms team, they spotted an opportunity to help the Hospice volunteers replace the ladders they were using in their warehouse, with a safer, more efficient machine to do the job. The Hospice team were invited to Horizon’s head office and took part in an industry standard training course, to ensure the machine will be used safely. The work platform has been sprayed in the hospice’s brand colour and will be maintained by Horizon free of charge.

ANNOUNCEMENT: New 2-year partnership with @PayPoint. Their support will help to fund research projects that increase understanding of #childhoodcancer & improve treatments. They will also support us in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. https://t.co/87dvvSNnVO pic.twitter.com/hDv9zy553D — Children with Cancer UK (@CwC_UK) May 18, 2023

PayPoint announces charity partnership with Children with Cancer UK

PayPoint has announced a new partnership with Children with Cancer UK. The two-year collaboration will see PayPoint shift its fundraising focus towards the charity and support events such as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. In addition, the retail services and technology provider formed a team of employees to take part in this year’s London Marathon to raise awareness and funds for the charity. PayPoint’s partnership with Children with Cancer UK will help to fund research projects that increase understanding of childhood cancer and improve treatments.