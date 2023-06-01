Tony Hadley launches hospice art trail, & other celebrity charity support

Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley launched St Giles Hospice’s 2024 art trail this month, while Chris Packham became RSPCA President. More on these, and other celeb charity support below.

Brandon Block supports SMART Recovery

Brandon Block supports SMART Recovery

Brandon Block, electric House, Funk, Disco and Soul DJ, has announced his support of addiction recovery charity SMART Recovery. The announcement of his support for SMART, which has helped over 5,000 people a week in the UK since it was founded nearly 20 years ago, coincides with the launch of its new global fundraising campaign, Unite for Recovery. Together, Block and SMART Recovery are calling for people to sign up or donate to Unite for Recovery to stamp out addiction related stigma.

Chris Packham becomes RSPCA President

Chris Packham has been named as the new President of the RSPCA. The Springwatch presenter made the announcement during a speech at an event at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on The RSPCA Garden on 23 May. Packham has been a vice president at the charity for almost 15 years and has pledged to help create a better world for animals as he steps up into the President role.

Candida Doyle, keyboardist for the band Pulp, as our new charity ambassador!



Candida has lived with arthritis at 16, but learnt to self-manage her condition. Watch Candida live at Pulp's reunion tour from 26 May.

Pulp keyboardist takes up ambassador role with Arthritis Action

Candida Doyle, keyboardist with the band Pulp, has become an ambassador for Arthritis Action. Doyle was diagnosed with arthritis at 16, living with the condition throughout her music career. She self-manages her arthritis through exercising and healthy eating, and has now been in remission for over five years. She became a life member of Arthritis Action in 2000.

Thank you Myleene Klass for choosing us as your charity of choice after becoming Queen of the Jungle in this year's I'm a Celebrity Legends, and donating the £100,000 prize money to Save the Children



This money will be able to help children around the world get the food they…

Mylene Klass donates I’m a Celebrity winnings to Save the Children

After becoming Queen of the Jungle on I’m a Celebrity, Mylene Klass has donated her £100,000 winnings to Save the Children. She has supported the charity for the past 11 years, becoming an ambassador in 2012 when she helped launch the charity’s Build it for Babies appeal, raising funds to build seven life-saving clinics for mothers and babies in north-east Bangladesh.

Tony Hadley launches hospice’s 2024 art trail

A launch event supported by local businesses and VIP guest, singer, Tony Hadley, was held to kickstart St Giles Hospice’s 2024 art trail, March of the Elephants, Hub in Lichfield in May. The March of the Elephants trail will see around 60 elephant sculptures pop up across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield from 1 July. Prior to attending the event in Lichfield, Tony visited patients, volunteers and staff on the St Giles Hospice Inpatient Unit in Whittington. Following the visit, he officially launched the March of the Elephants sculpture trail by unveiling and signing a “gold” elephant sculpture, which will feature on the trail from next summer, before being auctioned off in the Autumn to raise funds for St Giles.

Over 400 original artworks to help raise much needed funds for Sobell House Hospice. Gorgeous watercolours, oils and prints. Own a Dench, a McSweeney, a Gaitiss or a Giedroyc – even a Chahidi! Closes 6pm Friday

Celebrity postcards support Sobell House Hospice

More than 400 original postcard-sized artworks from over 180 artists and celebrities, including Dame Judi Dench, Suzie Fletcher, Mel Giedroyc, Mark Gatiss, Paul Chahidi, Siobhán McSweeney and Annie Sloan, have been up for auction with Sobell House Hospice. My Lovely Postcards raises funds for Beth’s Bursary Fund, which was established in 2017 in memory of Beth Foreman, and supports nurses to receive further training and education in palliative care. The auction ran from 22-28 May.

L-R Alex Williams & Tom O’Dell

Alex Williams to step down from Ambassador role at Manchester City’s charity

The former Manchester City goalkeeper Alex Williams is stepping down from his Ambassador role at

Manchester City’s charity, City in the Community, after 33 years of service. Following his playing career at Manchester City, Williams became Head of City in the Community in 1990, shaping the charity into one of the largest and most impactful football foundations in the country. After spending 12 years on the leadership team as CITC Ambassador, where he continued to support the strategic development of the charity, Williams will step away from his full-time role at the end of August this year.