Sainsbury’s to help Comic Relief to tackle food poverty

Sainsbury’s will donate 50p to Comic Relief for every product sold in its Inspired to Cook range between now and 11th July as part of its Nourish the Nation initiative to help tackle food poverty.

The retailer aims to donate at least £3 million by the end of the six-week campaign. Nourish the Nation is designed to tackle food insecurity and “ensure communities have improved access to balanced and nutritional food they need in the UK and around the world”.

Inspired to Cook

The Inspired to Cook range is designed to help customers cook “easy and enjoyable home meals”. The range features over 200 products, including condiments, fresh herb mixes and sauces.

Sainsbury’s is encouraging customers to join in and generate the donations by getting cooking at home using the range. It aims to inspire shoppers with five new dinner-time recipes that tackle the barriers of time, effort and lack of inspiration. These are Harissa Chicken Traybake, Filo Veg Tart, Teriyaki Stir Fry, Jerk Chicken or Tofu Salad and Beef or Meat-Free Tacos.

Nourish the Nation

Sainsbury’s Nourish the Nation programme started last November with a £1.5 million donation to Comic Relief, Fareshare and other key redistribution partners to support those in need, as well as a pledge to match customer donations up to £1.5 million.

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said: “Right now, communities need our support more than ever as millions of people across the country continue to face the most difficult times in their lives due to rising costs of living. We are hugely grateful to Sainsbury’s for their support in helping us reach more people struggling with access to food at this crucial time, here in the UK and internationally.”

Ruth Cranston, Director of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Sainsbury’s, added:

“We are so proud to see the positive impact that the Nourish the Nation programme has achieved so far but we are also aware of the growing demand for accessible community food services up and down the country. It is important that we continue to find new ways we can support those facing food poverty now and in the future.”