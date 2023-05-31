Canary Wharf Group enters long-term partnership with The Felix Project, & other news CEO of Canary Wharf Group Shobi Khan (right) and CEO of The Felix Project Charlotte Hill (left). Picture credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

A round up of partnership news from across the UK, from Canary Wharf and The Felix Project, and Fever-Tree with Malaria No More UK.

Long-term partnership between Canary Wharf Group & The Felix Project launches

Canary Wharf Group has joined forces with The Felix Project in a long-term partnership that aims to tackle food poverty by distributing surplus food to those who need it. The Felix Project has partnered with Canary Wharf Group with an aim to deliver 1200 meals each week, made from 504kg of otherwise wasted food. 62,400 meals will be delivered annually to local people in need, and volunteers from the Estate will deliver surplus food from retailers directly to local charities, schools and community organisations. The first major initiative of the partnership will be the launch of the new Canary Wharf Green Scheme, which involves volunteers delivering surplus food from retailers directly to local charities, schools and community organisations. Several retailers on the Estate have already signed up to the scheme, including M&S, Joe Blake’s and Waitrose.

Youth Music receives £20k donation from Dr. Martens Foundation

Youth Music has announced a £20,000 donation from The Dr. Martens Foundation towards Its Youth Music NextGen Fund. The Youth Music NextGen Fund supports early-stage musicians and wider creatives by investing up to £2,500 into their creative projects and ideas. Since launching in 2021, the Youth Music NextGen Fund has put £406,753 into the pockets of 172 emerging creatives who might face barriers to earning in the music industries. With 27% of successful applicants identifying as Disabled to date, the generous donation from The Dr. Martens Foundation will specifically assist D/deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent creatives with applying for, and managing, their funding.

In Kind Direct seeks more hygiene product donors

In Kind Direct is urging retailers, manufacturers or brands with hygiene products to donate if they can, as well as charities to register to the In Kind Direct charitable network for free. In 2022 In Kind Direct distributed over 12.5 million hygiene products and aim to exceed this to 15million in 2023. New research from the charity has revealed that 1 in 6 (17%) UK adults (9mn) are currently living in hygiene poverty, with families across the UK being forced to choose between groceries and hygiene products on a daily basis.

Housebuilder donates mattresses to Cancer Research UK superstore

Bristol-based housebuilder Bellway South West has donated eight mattresses to Cancer Research UK’s superstore in the city. The mattresses – which were previously on display in Bellway showhomes at developments in the South West but are otherwise unused – will be sold to raise money for the charity. The Bristol Brislington Superstore is located in Brislington Retail Park in Bristol and raised £150,000 last year for the charity. Bellway nationally is aiming to raise £3 million for Cancer Research UK by 2023 as part of its 3 for 23 campaign.

VSA announce Charity of the Year partnership with Acteon

VSA, the social care charity supporting the people of Aberdeen & north-east Scotland has announced a new corporate partnership with Acteon Group Ltd, a marine energy and infrastructure services company. Acteon works in partnership with its corporate partners in a variety of ways, from making philanthropic donations to help drive social change, to creating corporate volunteering programmes and its ‘Charity of the Year’ partnerships.

McCain Foods partners with Community Shop to open social supermarket in Yorks

McCain Foods is partnering with Community Shop to open a new social supermarket store in Eastfield, North Yorkshire. Social enterprise Community Shop redistributes surplus food and household products through its network of 11 Community Shops across the country, selling products to local members at deeply discounted prices. Opening its doors this summer, the new Eastfield store will support around 750 people in the local community. The store will sell high-quality products donated by major retailers, brands and manufacturers and deemed as ‘surplus’. Revenue raised in the store will be re-invested back into the local area through the store’s Community Hub, which will offer personal development programmes tailored to the needs of each member. These programmes range from cookery clubs and home budgeting, to interview skills and business courses. The store will also house a community kitchen, with children eating free every day. Community Shop Eastfield will operate on a free membership basis and be open to anyone who lives locally, and receives welfare support.

Fever-Tree & Malaria No More UK mark 10 years of partnership

This year marks ten years of partnership between Fever-Tree and Malaria No More UK. Renewed funding from the premium drinks giant of £100,000 this year will be channelled towards tackling malaria in Kenya, making it possible for Malaria No More UK to provide support to critical community campaigns in three malaria-endemic areas of Kenya, aimed at ensuring people are protected from malaria. By working together since 2013, Fever-Tree and Malaria No More UK have helped reach millions of consumers through events, on-pack promotions, advertising space and social media campaign “Raise A Glass. Fever-Tree’s employees have joined the fight against malaria, running marathons and participating in virtual challenges. Recently, Tad Mather, Area Manager of Africa, Middle East and Latin America, took part in Marathon Des Sables to raise awareness and funds for malaria eradication.

Turner & Townsend extends partnership with Action for Children

Turner & Townsend has announced that it will be extending its long-standing partnership with Action for Children for a further three years. This builds on the relationship established since 2015 which has seen the business contribute more than £770,000 to Action for Children’s work. The funds raised by Turner & Townsend go towards grants that help cover the costs of essential materials for children in education such as a warm school coat, sturdy shoes and a PE kit. The business is increasing its commitment with higher fundraising targets. These will enable Action for Children to uplift grants through its Education Fund from £40 to £50 from April 2024. Over the course of the seven-year programme to date, Turner & Townsend’s contributions have already reached over 8,900 children and young people. With an overall fundraising target of £1 million by the time the partnership hits its 10-year anniversary in 2025, the business has now set a goal of extending this to 15,000 children and young people.