CIoF Fundraising Convention fringe events on offer

A number of fringe events will be taking place around this July’s Fundraising Convention, including a celebration of 40 years of the CIoF, and a chance to try out 1-2-1 coaching for free.

The fringe events announced so far are:

Reception: 40 Years of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising

Convention attendees are invited to join in celebrating 40 Years of the Chartered Institute. There will be a chance to meet its longest-standing members and find out why their memberships are important to them. The CIoF will also be announcing the application dates for its National Fundraising Awards 2024.

The Connection Hub

The Connection Hub will be situated in the Expo area, and is where attendees can speak to the CIoF’s Membership, Volunteering and Professional Development teams to find out more about being part of the Chartered Institute, the personal value from becoming a volunteer, and opportunities for continuing professional development.

Support a Local Westminster Charity

On July 3 only, the CIoF is inviting people bring non-perishable dry or canned food items to support people in need during the cost-of-living crisis. The recipient of this community action will be a local Westminster-based foodbank or charity.

1-2-1 Coaching

The fringe events at Fundraising Convention 2023 will include the chance to try out coaching for free. There are confidential 30-minute session with a professional coaches on offer, brought together by Sarah Tite Coaching Ltd, and running throughout the event.

Wall of Connection

Attendees can contribute to the CIoF’s Wall of Connection. This will be in the Plenary Room, and people can add a piece of artwork or a message sharing their ideas for how they are going to better connect with their cause, colleagues, friends and family over the next year. The Wall will be raffled at the end of the event as an office installation.

Chair Yoga

There will also be short lunchtime yoga sessions on offer.