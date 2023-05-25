June’s changes to Charity Act – in summary

Melanie May

Melanie May | 25 May 2023 | News

With more changes to the Charity Act coming in next month, the Charity Commission has published short summaries on what’s due to come into effect.

The changes are being introduced by the Charities Act 2022, which amends the Charities Act 2011. Some changes came into effect in October, and more will follow by the end of this year.

Those coming into effect in June cover charity land, permanent endowment, and charity names.

Charity land

Changes to the legal requirements on selling, transferring or leasing charity land aim to simplify some of the requirements and include:

Permanent endowment

On permanent endowment –property a charity must keep rather than spend – the Act will introduce new statutory powers to enable:

Charities that cannot use the statutory powers will require Charity Commission authority.

There will also be a new statutory power that will enable charities that have opted into a total return approach to investment to use permanent endowment to make social investments with a negative or uncertain financial return, provided any losses are offset by other gains.

Charity names

With charity names, the Act will enable the Commission to:

One other change is coming in next month: the definition of a connected person will be updated to remove outdated language.

