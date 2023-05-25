CIoF consults on organisational redesign that could see up to 10 job losses

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has announced that it is consulting with staff on a proposed new structure, which is expected to see some job losses, as it aims to streamline its working model and bring in a more agile, efficient and member-centric approach.

In a statement, the CIoF says the proposed restructure was “focused on enabling the best delivery of the Chartered Institute’s priorities to support fundraisers, champion fundraising, and advance equity, diversity and inclusion in the fundraising provision.“

The principle behind the new ways of working, the CIoF explains, is to remove departmental boundaries and create a more joined-up experience for members across key activities and services. The changes are also expected to enable a more cost-effective delivery model.

The CIoF has carried out a full review of its products and services to inform the consultation, using external expertise, HR and organisational design to help with the development of the proposed new structure.

In a blog published on the CIoF’s website and shared with members, Katie Docherty, CEO, said:

“While the shape and size of our team may change, our key services and activities that members engage with and value will continue. We have a strong and committed membership who express support and positivity on our new three-year strategy and we are delighted that flagship events like Fundraising Convention are flourishing – with in-person tickets almost sold out. “Whatever the outcome of this consultation is, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to all of the team at the Chartered Institute. They are committed, talented, and hard-working professionals who should be proud of their achievements. They care deeply about supporting fundraising, and many have had long-standing friendships and working relationships with our members all across the UK. “Our work as an organisation and our mission as a charity has never been more important. I am confident that with a redesigned organisation we will be the best place to support our members, champion fundraising, and take forward the profession so that you can make the biggest difference to the causes that mean so much to us all.”

What’s proposed

The consultation proposes:

A slimmed down executive and staff team – the CIoF expects the reduction on headcount to be fewer than ten

To embed a joined up and member-centric approach to delivery of all services with all of its membership propositions part of the same team for the first time

Changes to the way of working to enable the delivery of key prioritise set out in the Chartered Institute’s three-year strategy, including continued investment in safeguarding, EDI, volunteering, and the support to and championing of fundraisers all across the UK

Proposals for the restructure are subject to consultation with staff and final decisions are expected to follow later in the summer.