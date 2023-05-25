Applications open for global leadership programme

Applications are open for the relaunched American Express Leadership Academy, which focuses on providing nonprofit leaders with skills to meeting the changing needs of communities around the world.

With funding from the American Express Foundation, the six-month global programme is conducted by Common Purpose with support from a new global partner, Delta Air Lines. Applications are open to 50 nonprofit leaders from across UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This year, it focuses on the theme of Resilient Changemakers, in recognition that leaders today require different skills to help inspire action within and outside of their organisations.

Advertisement

The Leadership Academy will take place between June and November and bring participants together between 10-13 July in London. The curriculum will include:

Talks and panel discussions with cultural, governmental, and philanthropic leaders from around the world.

Essential skills training for successful leadership in the nonprofit sector.

Hands-on training in communication and storytelling, and

Peer coaching and one-on-one professional coaching, with a focus on leadership resilience to fight burnout.

Information on the application criteria for the UK and EMEA programme as well as the application itself can be found here. The deadline is 11:59pm BST on 4 June, with participants announced the same month.

Adirupa Sengupta, Global Chief Executive, Common Purpose commented:

“There is a real need to provide skills and development opportunities to nonprofit organisations and their leaders, particularly when these challenging economic conditions can mean that training budgets are often one of the first areas to be cut. The American Express Leadership Academy is invaluable in helping delegates from across UK and EMEA to come together with global business leaders to develop and hone core skills and provide crucial support networks and inspiration to the sectors’ high potential leaders.”

Steve Squeri, CEO and Chairman of AMEX, is joined by Jen Skyler, Chief Corporate Affairs at AMEX, as he address the Leadership Academy, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Jason DeCrow for AMEX)

Since its launch 16 years ago, the American Express Leadership Academy has helped more than 165,000 social purpose leaders around the world reach their potential. An additional Leadership Academy programme is being planned in Asia-Pacific.

Its global relaunch earlier this year supported a class of 77 nonprofit leader from across the Americas, bringing them together in New York City for three and half days of curriculum focused on personal resilience and insights from leaders across the social, public, and private sectors.

Madge Thomas, President of American Express Foundation and Head of Corporate Sustainability, American Express, said:

“We’re thrilled to continue the relaunch of our global American Express Leadership Academy and support the development of nonprofit leaders across UK and EMEA. We recognise the positive and powerful impact these leaders have on their communities, and we want to help them strengthen their ability to lead during uncertain times and increase their influence through the power of storytelling.”