Giving Tuesday 2023 campaign launches

With six months to go before this year’s Giving Tuesday, the Chartered Institute of Fundraising has officially launched the campaign.

This year the day, which encourages people to do good, takes place on Tuesday 28 November. The CIoF, which leads the Giving Tuesday campaign in the UK, has refreshed the website to make the resources for charities easier to find. These include an updated toolkit along with branded graphics and logos.

Ahead of this year’s event, the CIoF is also running a free lunchtime session with Big Give on 7 June. This is for charities interested in hearing about how they can take part in the Christmas Challenge, which launches on Giving Tuesday. The session will include tips on how to combine the two.

Excited to announce @GivingTuesday is 6 months away!



There will be a free lunchtime session held on 7 June, to hear about how 2 campaigns, GivingTuesday & Big Give, are coming together to help make the most of match-funding opportunities. Register here: https://t.co/lDnfBoDkEO pic.twitter.com/gV1eYD4hEx — Chartered Institute of Fundraising (@CIOFtweets) May 23, 2023

Earlier this year, the CIoF estimated that 2022’s Giving Tuesday had raised over £20 million for charities in the UK.

Research among 2,000 nationally-representative adults in the UK that was commissioned for Giving Tuesday also revealed that a third said a recognised day like this would make them more likely to donate. This support was particularly strong among younger people, where almost three quarters of those aged 18-34 said such a day was important, and more than six in ten said that it would mean they would be likely to donate more.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012, and globally, there are now more than 90 national movements.