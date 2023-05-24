Free accreditation service launches to help charities win public sector contracts

The free accreditation gives UK voluntary organisations, community groups and social enterprises, as well as SMEs, ‘Public Sector Supply Ready’ status, which aims to make it easier for them to win contracts.

The Public Sector Supply Ready accreditation (PSSR) has been developed by Go4Growth, and having it will act as an industry indicator that an organisation has met the required standards to take on a public sector contract.

Go4Growth has developed the accreditation to increase the quality and quantity of SME applications in the public sector. It says that as the vast majority of the UK’s 6 million small businesses do not have any experience of working with organisations in the public sector, many currently do not consider them potential customers.

The accreditation is also expected to support public sector procurement staff by helping them to easily identify suppliers that have invested in their knowledge of the procurement process and are ready to apply for opportunities.

To apply for PSSR status, the first step is to complete a Standard Selection Questionnaire and then work through two stages that look at the basic building blocks any organisations would need in order to credibly take part. The process allows the provider to evidence that they have the necessary tools, knowledge and understanding of processes to work in the public sector.

If any organisations require further application assistance to achieve the status, Go4Growth will also provide free guidance and training through events, tailored content, and general support.

Gillian Askew, Director at Go4Growth said:

“Increasing work with SMEs and VCSEs in the public sector will not only help to grow the local economy, but also create job opportunities, whilst fulfilling the public sector’s commitment to supporting local enterprise. This new accreditation will provide the perfect platform for many SMEs and VCSEs to access the public sector market, and to get over any obstacles that may have previously stood in their way. “Go4Growth’s core purpose is to help smaller organisations develop the skills and confidence to grow their business and win public sector contracts. We hope that this new, free opportunity to gain supply ready status, will provide a gateway into doing exactly that.”

In addition to the PSSR accreditation service, Go4Growth has also launched a new carbon net zero action plan, which is a free planning tool designed to help SMEs reduce their carbon emissions and provide evidence in public sector bids.