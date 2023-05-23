NCVO & ACEVO seek help to develop manifesto ahead of next general election

Melanie May

Melanie May | 23 May 2023 | News

two people sit at a laptop. you can see the arms of a man in a plaid shirt who looks like he is explaining something to the woman

With the next general election a maximum of 20 months away, NCVO and ACEVO are working together to produce a manifesto for charities and volunteering.

The manifesto will set out a vision for the society charities want to see, the role they can play in achieving this, and what charities and volunteers need to make a difference.

The organisations will use the manifesto to engage with parties across the political spectrum, including at party conferences this year. It will also be a resource that organisations can use to engage with politicians before and after the election.

In addition, NCVO and ACEVO will be sharing practical support and guidance around campaigning to help charities get their voices heard.

To enable them to put the manifesto together, the organisations are asking anyone who works or volunteers for a charity and wants to be involved to attend one of several events. These are being run in June and July to gather feedback. There’s no requirement to know much about the political system to take part, and the events are also an opportunity to speak to Jane Ide (ACEVO Chief Executive), Sarah Vibert (NCVO Chief Executive) and staff from both organisations about your priorities.

In a post on the NCVO site, the organisations say:

“We know that charities and volunteers are at the frontline of the challenges facing our country. However, the role we play in society and the economy is often not understood by political parties. It’s essential we take the opportunity over the next year to ensure we’re at the heart of political decision making and are considered key partners for any new government. We want this manifesto to represent the diversity of the voluntary sector. For it to be powerful, it needs to be based on the direct experiences of charities of all types and sizes.”

Questions that the manifesto will address will include:

The events will be taking place in Sheffield, Leicester, London, and online, and places can be booked here.

