Wizz Air Hackney Half raises over a million for charity, plus more event news Runners at Hackney Half Marathon. Credit: LimeLight Sports Club

What’s going on in the world of fundraising charity events? Here’s a round up of news from recent and upcoming events, including yesterday’s Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon, and this summer’s CarFest.

Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon raises over a million for good causes

A record 20,000 runners took part in the Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon on Sunday 21 May. Runners have already raised over £1.4 million for charity with a range of local good causes among those benefitting, including Alzheimer’s Society, The Felix Project, Barts Charity, Hackney Night Shelter, and St Joseph’s Hospice Hackney, with more money still to come in. The event took place during the two-day Hackney Moves festival, which attracts over 50,000 to Hackney Marshes for celebration of health and wellbeing in the community.

Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run raises £65k for Trinity Hospice

More than 1,500 people turned out to help celebrate 40 years of fun running in Blackpool and have raised £65,000 for organisers Trinity Hospice. The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run took place earlier this month and marked four decades of the event along the promenade, in front of iconic resort locations to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and back. After the first event in August 1983, the 10k run was organised by members of the St Annes Co-ordination of Charities before being taken on by Beaverbrooks. After decades at the helm, Beaverbrooks passed the reins to Trinity Hospice, but has continued to sponsor the event.

Dementia UK’s 14th annual Time for a Cuppa takes place

Dementia UK has run its 14th annual Time for a Cuppa fundraiser this month. Among those supporting the charity’s largest annual event were stage actress, Jodie Steele, star of Bonnie and Clyde at the London Garrick Theatre; and soap actress, Kate Spencer, who played Grace Vickers on ITV soap Coronation Street. The event took place between 1-8 May, with Dementia UK encouraging people across the country to get together at home, at work, or in the local community to host a Time for a Cuppa event to help it continue delivering support to families with dementia.

City Hospice Forever Flowers campaign invites people to ‘Dedicate a Daisy’

Cardiff charity City Hospice’s popular, award-winning Forever Flowers campaign will return to Cardiff Castle this summer for a third consecutive year. Forever Flowers invites supporters to purchase a limited edition flower to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones including family members, friends, and colleagues. This year’s Forever Flower is a daisy, which for many symbolises love, hope and new dawns, and the charity is inviting the public to ‘Dedicate a Daisy’ to a loved one. The tributes, crafted by the British Ironwork Centre, will feature in a display within the grounds of Cardiff Castle from Saturday 5 to Sunday 13 August. Those who purchase a flower will also be able to unite with others at a special Celebration of Life event on Thursday 10 August.

CarFest ticket sales to support 8 charities

Over the bank holiday weekend of 25-27 August at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, cinch presents CarFest 2023 will again host seven festivals in one: AdventureFest, FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest and CarFest. Launched in 2012, the weekend-long family festival was created to raise funds for UK children’s charities. Since its inception, the festival has raised over £24 million for its charity partners. The money raised from ticket sales to CarFest directly supports eight charities helping young people in the UK – Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, My Black Dog, Rainbow Trust, Naomi House & Jacksplace, Starlight, Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Epilepsy.

BookTrust Pyjamarama to take place in June

Pyjamarama 2023 will be on 16 June, inviting children in schools, nurseries and clubs to spend a day in their pyjamas to raise money for BookTrust. All participating locations need to do is ask parents to keep children in their pyjamas on 16 June and bring in £1 to donate to the charity.

Cure Leukaemia’s The Tour 21 to be headlined by Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment will headline partner Cure Leukaemia’s flagship cycling event, The Tour 21, for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 iterations of the £1million fundraising event. ‘The Tour 21’ takes place one week ahead of the professional Tour De France race and sees a team of 20 amateur cyclists aiming to complete all 21 stages, over 3,000km, of the Tour de France. The 2023 event takes place from Saturday 24 June, starting in Bilbao, before finishing in central Paris on Sunday 16 July. Funds raised from ‘The Tour 21’ is invested directly into the Trials Acceleration Programme (TAP) network, which covers a catchment area of over 20million people, providing access to potentially life-saving treatments not available through standard care.