Donated Beatles album raises over £2,000 for BHF

A rare copy of The Beatles’ White Album has raised £2,350.00 for British Heart Foundation after it was donated to one of the charity’s shops.

The 1968 copy of the White Album was complete with the original inserts, a foldout poster, and four colour prints of the band.

The 12-inch mono record also had a low 4-digit number, 0004528, and included a misprint only found in the first version of the record, of which there are only 10,000 in existence.

Donated to BHF’s Sutton Coldfield store, it was listed on eBay earlier this month with a starting price of £999.00.

The lot attracted 29 bids, finishing at £2,350.00.

Richard Pallier, the charity’s Head of Retail Online, said:

“Our music and vinyl experts were thrilled when this valuable piece of music history was donated to the BHF. Despite its age, the album is in good condition, and Beatles fans and collectors can now place their bids through our eBay site. “High-value items like this allow us to continue to carry out our lifesaving research and make a difference to the 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK.”

Other higher value items donated to BHF in the past have included vintage WWII medals, jewellry and designer bags.